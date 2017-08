Morning Minute: How To Spot A White Nationalist

Your browser does not support iframes.

08/15/17- If you’re wondering how to spot a white nationalist, it’s easy. If they say the greatest basketball player of all times is Dirk Nowitzki or if they sell all their rifles to bet on Conor McGregor they’re a white nationalist!

Like BlackAmericaWeb.com on Facebook. Follow us on Twitter and Instagram

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3: