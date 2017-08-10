Entertainment News
‘Moesha’ Star Shar Jackson Denies Abusing Her Granddaughter: “Absolutely False”

Shar Jackson responds to allegations she abused her grandchild.

Foxy NC staff
EcoLuxe Lounge Celebrates the Emmys

Source: Vivien Killilea / Getty

‘Moesha’ star Shar Jackson is responding to allegations she abused her granddaughter in a new statement.

Chris Massey of ‘Zoey 101’ accused Shar of abusing his 2-year-old daughter that he shares with Shar’s oldest daughter, Cassalei Jackson. According to Massey, the toddler came home after being with Shar with a razor blade cut on her forehead.

Massey filed an order of protection against Jackson, but now the former 90s star is clapping back against his claims.

“Absolutely false, absolutely ridiculous, and absolutely disgusting,” Shar said of the allegations in a new video. She insists the child cut herself while Facetiming with Cassalei back in May.

She goes on to say she normally keeps her cool against these types of attacks, but she is “furious.”

You can see more below:

TSR STAFF: Chantel P.! @_popchanny on IG!

Shar told TMZ that Chris' allegations that she abused his daughter — who also happens to be her granddaughter — are "absolutely false, absolutely ridiculous, and absolutely disgusting."

She goes on to express that she's not only furious, but disgusted that Chris would say such things — especially seeing as how she's been a mother and caregiver for more than 13 years with a clean reputation.

A post shared by The Shade Room (@theshaderoom) on

 

SOURCE: TMZ

 

