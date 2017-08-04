Entertainment News
If You Don’t Do Anything Else This Weekend, Check Out ‘Motown The Musical’ At DPAC

Karen Clark
Motown The Musical

It’s a great weekend to enjoy some Motown music! The music we all love is centerstage at DPAC this weekend with Motown The Musical. 

It began as one man’s story… became everyone’s music… and is now Broadway’s musical. Motown The Musical is the true American dream story of Motown founder Berry Gordy’s journey from featherweight boxer to the heavyweight music mogul who launched the careers of Diana Ross, Michael Jackson, Smokey Robinson and many more. Motown shattered barriers, shaped our lives and made us all move to the same beat. Featuring classic songs such as “My Girl” and “Ain’t No Mountain High Enough,” experience the story behind the music in the record-breaking smash hit Motown The Musical!

Malcolm Armwood, a member of the show’s ensemble and a North Carolina native, chatted with us about the show.

 

 

 

Happy Birthday, Barack Obama!

8 photos Launch gallery

Happy Birthday, Barack Obama!

Happy Birthday, Barack Obama!

Barack H. Obama was the 44th President of the United States and the first African American President in American History. On Aug. 4th we celebrate his birthday and his lasting legacy. In celebration, here is his life in pictures.

 

Photos