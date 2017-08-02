National
Baltimore Police Caught Planting Drugs. Again.

Karen Clark
Charges against a Baltimore defendant have been dropped after video surfaced that appeared to show an officer planting drugs in the defendant’s car. This comes one week after the State’s Attorney dropped 34 cases after a different video showed an officer planting drugs.

 

 

Continue reading Baltimore Police Caught Planting Drugs. Again.

