The “Mooch” Is No More: Social Media Reacts

White House communications director Anthony Scaramucci as Envoge would say,”He’s out the Door”. Scaramucci was fired after fewer than 10 days in the position. The former Wall Street financier had drawn sharp criticism after his foul-mouthed tirade to a New Yorker journalist on Thursday.

Social media and late night TV is having a field day.

Damn. Mooch probably didnt even get his employee badge yet. Was still rocking the 'Temporary' badge. See you at tha crossroads. #RIPLilMucci — Roy Wood Jr- Ex Jedi (@roywoodjr) July 31, 2017

