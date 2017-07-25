Kenya Moore’s Grandmother Loses Battle With Alzheimer’s

The woman who raised Kenya Moore, her grandmother, died yesterday. She had been battling Alzhimer’s disease.

Kenya’s grandmother raised Kenya from the time she was 3 days old.

