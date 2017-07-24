Kenya Moore Responds To Rumors She Insulted Kim Zolciak’s Injured Son: ‘That’s A Boldface Lie’

is denying claims she insulted Kim Zolciak’s injured son during a during NeNe Leakes’white party over the weekend.

We reached out to Kenya, who had this to say in response to the rumors,

“That’s a boldface lie. Her child was never mentioned. Kim is just trying to spin the story. I don’t fight with or insult children, which is why I have not responded to the two disgusting insults from Kim’s 20-year-old daughter. As an educator, former USA, I do not respond to ignorance from children.” -Kenya Moore

According to TMZ, Kim and Kenya were engaged in some verbal sparring that almost ended in physical blows. Kim allegedly called Kenya’s marriage fake to which Kenya reportedly responded that Kim had “pimped out her daughter for John Legend tickets.” Apparently this is where things took a drastic turn. Castmates claim Kim thought Kenya said “injured son,’ which sent her charging at Kenya.

Kim Zolciak’s daughter Brielle took to Twitter, to respond to the melee, where she tweeted,

kenya is a dumb ugly evil bitch. — brielle biermann (@BrielleZolciak) July 23, 2017

Kenya isn’t losing sleep over it and continues to twirl on her haters.

We got a glimpse of the tension between Kenya and Kim on the last season of ‘RHOA’ at Sheree Whitfield’s housewarming party. Filming of season 10 began a few weeks ago, which means there will be plenty more drama where this came from.

