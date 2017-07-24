Kenya Moore Responds To Rumors She Insulted Kim Zolciak’s Injured Son: ‘That’s A Boldface Lie’

Source: Paras Griffin / Getty
Kenya Moore
is denying claims she insulted Kim Zolciak’s injured son during a during NeNe Leakes’
“Gurls And Gays”
white party over the weekend.
MUST READ: Kenya Moore Is Unphazed By Kim Zolciak’s Daughter’s Shady Tweets
We reached out to Kenya, who had this to say in response to the rumors,
“That’s a boldface lie. Her child was never mentioned. Kim is just trying to spin the story. I don’t fight with or insult children, which is why I have not responded to the two disgusting insults from Kim’s 20-year-old daughter. As an educator, former USA, I do not respond to ignorance from children.” -Kenya Moore
According to
, Kim and Kenya were engaged in some verbal sparring that almost ended in physical blows. Kim allegedly called Kenya’s marriage fake to which Kenya reportedly responded that Kim had “pimped out her daughter for John Legend tickets.” Apparently this is where things took a drastic turn. Castmates claim Kim thought Kenya said “injured son,’ which sent her charging at Kenya. TMZ
Kim Zolciak’s daughter Brielle took to Twitter, to respond to the melee, where she tweeted,
Kenya isn’t losing sleep over it and continues to twirl on her haters.
We got a glimpse of the tension between Kenya and Kim on the last season of ‘RHOA’ at Sheree Whitfield’s housewarming party.
began a few weeks ago, which means there will be plenty more drama where this came from. Filming of season 10
RELATED STORIES:
Kenya Moore Is Unphazed By Kim Zolciak’s Daughter’s Shady Tweets
Kenya Moore Brushes Off ‘RHOA’ Firing Rumor
Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3:
WE 2017: Taraji P. Henson Shines On Stage [PHOTOS]
29 photos Launch gallery
1. WE 2017: Taraji P. Henson Shines On Stage [PHOTOS]
Source:courtesy of Glenn Parsons
1 of 29
2. WE 2017: Taraji P. Henson Shines On Stage [PHOTOS]
Source:courtesy of Glenn Parsons
2 of 29
3. WE 2017: Taraji P. Henson Shines On Stage [PHOTOS]
Source:courtesy of Glenn Parsons
3 of 29
4. WE 2017: Taraji P. Henson Shines On Stage [PHOTOS]
Source:courtesy of Glenn Parsons
4 of 29
5. WE 2017: Taraji P. Henson Shines On Stage [PHOTOS]
Source:courtesy of Glenn Parsons
5 of 29
6. WE 2017: Taraji P. Henson Shines On Stage [PHOTOS]
Source:courtesy of Glenn Parsons
6 of 29
7. WE 2017: Taraji P. Henson Shines On Stage [PHOTOS]
Source:courtesy of Glenn Parsons
7 of 29
8. WE 2017: Taraji P. Henson Shines On Stage [PHOTOS]
Source:courtesy of Glenn Parsons
8 of 29
9. WE 2017: Taraji P. Henson Shines On Stage [PHOTOS]
Source:courtesy of Glenn Parsons
9 of 29
10. WE 2017: Taraji P. Henson Shines On Stage [PHOTOS]
Source:courtesy of Glenn Parsons
10 of 29
11. WE 2017: Taraji P. Henson Shines On Stage [PHOTOS]
Source:courtesy of Glenn Parsons
11 of 29
12. WE 2017: Taraji P. Henson Shines On Stage [PHOTOS]
Source:courtesy of Glenn Parsons
12 of 29
13. WE 2017: Taraji P. Henson Shines On Stage [PHOTOS]
Source:courtesy of Glenn Parsons
13 of 29
14. WE 2017: Taraji P. Henson Shines On Stage [PHOTOS]
Source:courtesy of Glenn Parsons
14 of 29
15. WE 2017: Taraji P. Henson Shines On Stage [PHOTOS]
Source:courtesy of Glenn Parsons
15 of 29
16. WE 2017: Taraji P. Henson Shines On Stage [PHOTOS]
Source:courtesy of Glenn Parsons
16 of 29
17. WE 2017: Taraji P. Henson Shines On Stage [PHOTOS]
Source:courtesy of Glenn Parsons
17 of 29
18. WE 2017: Taraji P. Henson Shines On Stage [PHOTOS]
Source:courtesy of Glenn Parsons
18 of 29
19. WE 2017: Taraji P. Henson Shines On Stage [PHOTOS]
Source:courtesy of Glenn Parsons
19 of 29
20. WE 2017: Taraji P. Henson Shines On Stage [PHOTOS]
Source:courtesy of Glenn Parsons
20 of 29
21. WE 2017: Taraji P. Henson Shines On Stage [PHOTOS]
Source:courtesy of Glenn Parsons
21 of 29
22. WE 2017: Taraji P. Henson Shines On Stage [PHOTOS]
Source:courtesy of Glenn Parsons
22 of 29
23. WE 2017: Taraji P. Henson Shines On Stage [PHOTOS]
Source:courtesy of Glenn Parsons
23 of 29
24. WE 2017: Taraji P. Henson Shines On Stage [PHOTOS]
Source:courtesy of Glenn Parsons
24 of 29
25. WE 2017: Taraji P. Henson Shines On Stage [PHOTOS]
Source:courtesy of Glenn Parsons
25 of 29
26. WE 2017: Taraji P. Henson Shines On Stage [PHOTOS]
Source:courtesy of Glenn Parsons
26 of 29
27. WE 2017: Taraji P. Henson Shines On Stage [PHOTOS]
Source:courtesy of Glenn Parsons
27 of 29
28. WE 2017: Taraji P. Henson Shines On Stage [PHOTOS]
Source:courtesy of Glenn Parsons
28 of 29
29. WE 2017: Taraji P. Henson Shines On Stage [PHOTOS]
Source:courtesy of Glenn Parsons
29 of 29