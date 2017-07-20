Isn’t She Lovely: Stevie Wonder Marries Longtime Girlfriend in Lavish Wedding

I guess you can say third times a charm! Stevie Wonder married his longtime girlfriend Tomeeka Bracy at a very lavish, romantic and star-studded affair over the weekend at the Hotel Bel-Air in Los Angeles. Three of the biggest names in the entertainment industry sang at Wonder’s wedding – John Legend, Usher and Pharrell Wiliams, Wonder also took the stage to serenade his new wife as well.

Wonder and Bracy began dating in 2012 have two children together, it’s Stevie third marriage and Tomeeka’s first. Wonder is also all about family, the best man and bridesmaids were Stevie’s nine children aged three to 42. Wonder has been married twice before, first to Motown singer-songwriter Syreeta Wright (1970 till 1972) and then to fashion designer Kai Millard (2001 till 2012).

Congrats to the happy couple!

