Kandi Burruss Thought Kenya Moore’s Wedding Was Fake

Karen Clark
Rickey Smiley Morning Show

Source: StarterCAM / StarterCAM / RickeySmileyMorningShow.com

Apparently, Kandi Burruss found out about Kenya Moore’s secret wedding the same way we did…online!

According to E! News, the RHOA star said, “And I had to call her like ‘Yo! You’re married?’ Because I was thinking maybe it was fake. And then she’s like, ‘Yeah, I’m really married.’”

Kandi said she hasn’t met Kenya’s husband yet.

“I have not met him personally but she has talked to me about him since last year, towards the end of the year. So I knew she had met someone that she had really liked,” Kandi said.

There are reports that Kenya’s place on the reality show might be in jeopardy because the show wants her married life to be part of her storyline. However, Marc Daly reported has no desire to be part of the show.

Kandi said, “I don’t know what he wants, but I’m confident that she’s afraid to jeopardize her relationship with what comes with the show, which I understand. It’s a lot of tension. And for somebody that’s never been on TV, it’s a lot of pressure and it would have to be something for him to get used to. And not everyone is able to get used to it.”

 

 

