Michael Jackson Halloween Special Heading to TV

Jodi Berry
Michael Jackson

This fall CBS is resurrecting the King of Pop with Michael Jackson’s Halloween in a hour-long special, featuring songs from Jackson’s extensive musical catalog. The storyline follows Vincent, Victoria and Ichabod the dog, as they go on a surprise magical adventure at a mysterious hotel, and come across an animated Jackson. Christine Baranski, Alan Cumming, Jim Parsons, Lucy Liu, George Eads, and Brad Garrett are on board as voice actors.

Optimum Productions created the special and will produce the special with animation production by Hammerhead. John Branca and John McClain, co-executors of the Estate of Michael Jackson, will be executive producers, while Daniel Chuba will serve as a producer, and Mark A.Z. Dippé will direct the special.
Sounds like a Thriller!

