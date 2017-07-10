TJMS
Sevyn Streeter Gets Real About Love and Life On ‘Girl Disrupted’

Foxy NC staff
Florida native Sevyn Streeter is back with new music!

The 31-year-old stopped by the Tom Joyner Morning Show to talk about her new album Girl Disrupted, growing up in Florida and overcoming depression in this revealing interview.

Check out the full interview above!

Sevyn Streeter will be at the 2017 Allstate Tom Joyner Family Reunion. For me details visit here

