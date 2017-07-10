Sevyn Streeter Gets Real About Love and Life On ‘Girl Disrupted’

Florida native Sevyn Streeter is back with new music!
The 31-year-old stopped by the Tom Joyner Morning Show to talk about her new album Girl Disrupted, growing up in Florida and overcoming depression in this revealing interview.
Check out the full interview above!
Sevyn Streeter will be at the 2017 Allstate Tom Joyner Family Reunion. For me details visit here.
1. Tavis SmileySource:(Photo;PRPhoto) 1 of 49
2. B.B. KingSource:(Photo;PRPhoto) 2 of 49
3. Darius RuckerSource:(Photo;PRPhoto) 3 of 49
4. BeyonceSource:(Photo;PRPhoto) 4 of 49
5. Wayne BradySource:(Photo;PRPhoto) 5 of 49
6. Oprah WinfreySource:(Photo;PRPhoto) 6 of 49
7. Lil WayneSource:(Photo;PRPhoto) 7 of 49
8. Jesse JacksonSource:(Photo;PRPhoto) 8 of 49
9. James BrownSource:(Photo;PRPhoto) 9 of 49
10. Luke WilsonSource:(Photo;PRPhoto) 10 of 49
11. Owen WilsonSource:(Photo;PRPhoto) 11 of 49
12. Bryan “Birdman” WilliamsSource:(Photo;PRPhoto) 12 of 49
13. Sidney PoitierSource:(Photo;PRPhoto) 13 of 49
14. Ray LewisSource:(Photo;PRPhoto) 14 of 49
15. Kelly ClarksonSource:(Photo;PRPhoto) 15 of 49
16. Jerry RiceSource:(Photo;PRPhoto) 16 of 49
17. Ben VereenSource:(Photo;PRPhoto) 17 of 49
18. Eartha KittSource:(Photo;PRPhoto) 18 of 49
19. Kelly RolandSource:(Photo;PRPhoto) 19 of 49
20. Morgan FreemanSource:(Photo;PRPhoto) 20 of 49
21. Martin Luther King Jr.Source:(Photo;PRPhoto) 21 of 49
22. Jamie FoxxSource:(Photo;PRPhoto) 22 of 49
23. T.I.Source:(Photo;PRPhoto) 23 of 49
24. Yolanda AdamsSource:(Photo;PRPhoto) 24 of 49
25. Missy ElliottSource:(Photo;PRPhoto) 25 of 49
26. Blake GriffinSource:(Photo;PRPhoto) 26 of 49
27. Pharrell WilliamsSource:(Photo;PRPhoto) 27 of 49
28. Sean Patrick ThomasSource:(Photo;PRPhoto) 28 of 49
29. Kirk FranklinSource:(Photo;PRPhoto) 29 of 49
30. Ruben StuddardSource:(Photo;PRPhoto) 30 of 49
31. Johnny DeppSource:(Photo;PRPhoto) 31 of 49
32. FantasiaSource:(Photo;PRPhoto) 32 of 49
33. Muhammad AliSource:(Photo;PRPhoto) 33 of 49
34. Chris “Ludacris” BridgesSource:(Photo;PRPhoto) 34 of 49
35. Slim ThugSource:(Photo;PRPhoto) 35 of 49
36. Chris RockSource:(Photo;PRPhoto) 36 of 49
37. MonicaSource:(Photo;PRPhoto) 37 of 49
38. Jermaine DupriSource:(Photo;PRphoto) 38 of 49
39. Lil' JonSource:(Photo;PRphoto) 39 of 49
40. CiaraSource:(Photo:PRPhoto) 40 of 49
41. The DreamSource:(Photo;PRPhoto) 41 of 49
42. Justin Timberlake42 of 49
43. Pam Grier43 of 49
44. Rick Ross44 of 49
45. 2 Chainz45 of 49
46. Big Boi46 of 49
47. Erykah Badu47 of 49
48. Cee-Lo Green48 of 49
49. Gucci Mane49 of 49
