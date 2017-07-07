National
Venus Williams Gets Emergency Court Order Against Family Of Car Crash Victim

The family of Jerome Barson are suing Venus Williams, claiming she is liable for his death after a car crash in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida on June 9. A judge in Palm Beach County, Florida, granted her request to stop the Barson’s family from examining the two cars involved in the fatal crash. Williams feared vital evidence could be lost if data was taken from the cars.

Lawyers for the victim’s family gave Williams’s legal team less than a 24-hour notice that they were going to download data from both vehicles. Police found Williams was to blame for crash in which her 2010 Toyota Sequoia SUV was t-boned by 2016 Hyundai Accent driven by Barson’s wife Linda. Jerome Barson died two weeks later of his injuries and his family filed legal papers to sue Williams.

Williams is the No. 10 seed at the 2017 Wimbledon, she was in danger of being ousted in the second round but prevailed to win and reach Wimbledon’s third round.

law suit , tennis , Venus Williams

Photos