Watch-“Insecure” Season 2 Trailer

It’s About To Go Down July 23rd!.

Insecure picks up where it left off, Issa Dee (Issa Rae) is back with more awkward moments, the teaser shows her

re-entering the dating scene after breaking up with her long-term boyfriend Lawrence (Jay Ellis) and more work place drama.

Check out teaser below!

Related:

Should Black Bachelorette Rachel Lindsay Choose A Black Man?

Celebs Living It Up On The Gram! The Essence Festival Edition

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3: