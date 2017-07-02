Entertainment News
Watch-“Insecure” Season 2 Trailer

Jodi Berry
Premiere Of HBO's 'Insecure' - Arrivals

Source: Jason LaVeris / Getty

It’s About To Go Down July 23rd!.

Insecure picks up where it left off, Issa Dee (Issa Rae) is back with more awkward moments, the teaser shows her
re-entering the dating scene after breaking up with her long-term boyfriend Lawrence (Jay Ellis) and more work place drama.

Check out teaser below!

insecure , Issa Rae

Photos