Rihanna Spotted Locking Lips With Saudi Buisnessman Worth $1 Billion

Apparently, when you’re a celebrity, there are no private moments.
Yesterday, pictures surfaced of Rihanna kissing a man in a pool in Spain. There was lots of speculation about his identity, but you know the internet was on top of the research.
Meet 29-year-old Hassan Jameel, aka Naomi Campbell’s ex-boo. The Saudi businessman is the deputy president and vice chairman of family business Abdul Latif Jameel, one of the biggest companies in the world. The The company owns distribution rights for Toyota cars in Saudi Arabia, according to The Daily Mail.
Jameel was linked with Naomi Campbell last summer. Perhaps that explains this moment on Watch What Happens Live.
People had been talking recently about Rihanna’s apparent weight gain. Some suspected pregnancy, others said it was happy relationship weight.
She looks pretty happy to us! Congrats, RiRi!
