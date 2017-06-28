Rihanna Spotted Locking Lips With Saudi Buisnessman Worth $1 Billion

Apparently, when you’re a celebrity, there are no private moments.

Yesterday, pictures surfaced of Rihanna kissing a man in a pool in Spain. There was lots of speculation about his identity, but you know the internet was on top of the research.

#rihanna + ❓ Who is this man? 🤔 A post shared by WELCOME TO REALITY (@celebface) on Jun 27, 2017 at 11:52pm PDT

Meet 29-year-old Hassan Jameel, aka Naomi Campbell’s ex-boo. The Saudi businessman is the deputy president and vice chairman of family business Abdul Latif Jameel, one of the biggest companies in the world. The The company owns distribution rights for Toyota cars in Saudi Arabia, according to The Daily Mail.

Jameel was linked with Naomi Campbell last summer. Perhaps that explains this moment on Watch What Happens Live.

People had been talking recently about Rihanna’s apparent weight gain. Some suspected pregnancy, others said it was happy relationship weight.

She looks pretty happy to us! Congrats, RiRi!

me waiting in the cut to ask Rihanna a ton of questions about this new mystery man pic.twitter.com/7My1aZRymI — Michael Blackmon (@blackmon) June 27, 2017

"Rihanna, 29, is dating Toyota heir Hassan Jameel – a Saudi businessman whose family is believed to have a net worth of $1.5 billion." pic.twitter.com/LxaldcErQK — Gay Lenny Kravitz (@Luhrayyy) June 28, 2017

Stan twitter have already identified Rihanna's new hookup as Naomi's ex-hookup but the FBI can't figure out the Russia hack — Jolyon In London (@judeinlondon) June 27, 2017

Me outside Rihanna's window after seeing this new dude she with pic.twitter.com/wAaFAeCWxu — LORD OF THE AUX CORD (@pradahungry) June 28, 2017

The #RIhannaNavy piecing together evidence trying to figure out who Rihanna's new man is. pic.twitter.com/G1ZAmqkTk7 — Matthew A. Cherry (@MatthewACherry) June 28, 2017

Rihanna got thick, got a new hit song, got a new man. pic.twitter.com/pEhIwfRt7c — . (@StefanSaxon) June 27, 2017

Facebook: The Karen Clark

Instagram: @TheKarenClark

Twitter/Snapchat: @The_KarenClark