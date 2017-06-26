Maxwell left it all on the floor last night. No, literally…he was on the floor as he performed his single, Gods.

Not to be outdone, Tamar Braxton performed her latest single My Man while pushing her wig to the limits.

Social media accused Tamar of lip synching, so someone on her team posted this video of her rehearsing before her performance.

BET Awards 2017: Who Looked Good And Who Looked Hood? 21 photos Launch gallery BET Awards 2017: Who Looked Good And Who Looked Hood? 1. Black Chyna 1 of 21 2. Yara Shahidi 2 of 21 3. Rotimi 3 of 21 4. Laz Alonso, Algee Smith and Jacob Latimore 4 of 21 5. Jodeci 5 of 21 6. Logan Browning 6 of 21 7. Xscape 7 of 21 8. Migos 8 of 21 9. Singer/actress Kat Graham 9 of 21 10. Gucci Mane with DJ Khaled’s son Asahd 10 of 21 11. Remy Ma 11 of 21 12. ‘Girls Trip’ stars Queen Latifah, Jada Pinkett Smith, Tiffany Haddish and Regina Hall 12 of 21 13. Reality star Tammy Rivera 13 of 21 14. Dascha Polanco 14 of 21 15. Lil Mama 15 of 21 16. LeToya Luckett 16 of 21 17. Singer Justine Skye 17 of 21 18. Garcelle Beauvais 18 of 21 19. MarsaiMartin of ‘Black-ish’ 19 of 21 20. Actor/singer Trevor Jackson 20 of 21 21. Singer/songwriter Sevyn Streeter 21 of 21 Skip ad Continue reading Maxwell And Tamar Gave Their All Last Night On The BET Awards BET Awards 2017: Who Looked Good And Who Looked Hood? Red carpet flow from the 2017 BET Awards (All photos: Instagram)

Facebook: The Karen Clark

Instagram: @TheKarenClark

Twitter/Snapchat: @The_KarenClark