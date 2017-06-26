Entertainment News
Maxwell And Tamar Gave Their All Last Night On The BET Awards

Karen Clark
2017 BET Awards - Arrivals

Source: Jason LaVeris / Getty

Maxwell left it all on the floor last night. No, literally…he was on the floor as he performed his single, Gods.

 

 

Not to be outdone, Tamar Braxton performed her latest single My Man while pushing her wig to the limits.

 

 

Social media accused Tamar of lip synching, so someone on her team posted this video of her rehearsing before her performance.

 

 

BET Awards 2017: Who Looked Good And Who Looked Hood?

Red carpet flow from the 2017 BET Awards (All photos: Instagram)

 

