Maxwell And Tamar Gave Their All Last Night On The BET Awards

Maxwell left it all on the floor last night. No, literally…he was on the floor as he performed his single, Gods.
Not to be outdone, Tamar Braxton performed her latest single My Man while pushing her wig to the limits.
Social media accused Tamar of lip synching, so someone on her team posted this video of her rehearsing before her performance.
BET Awards 2017: Who Looked Good And Who Looked Hood?
1. Black Chyna1 of 21
2. Yara Shahidi2 of 21
3. Rotimi3 of 21
4. Laz Alonso, Algee Smith and Jacob Latimore4 of 21
5. Jodeci5 of 21
6. Logan Browning6 of 21
7. Xscape7 of 21
8. Migos8 of 21
9. Singer/actress Kat Graham9 of 21
10. Gucci Mane with DJ Khaled’s son Asahd10 of 21
11. Remy Ma11 of 21
12. ‘Girls Trip’ stars Queen Latifah, Jada Pinkett Smith, Tiffany Haddish and Regina Hall12 of 21
13. Reality star Tammy Rivera13 of 21
14. Dascha Polanco14 of 21
15. Lil Mama15 of 21
16. LeToya Luckett16 of 21
17. Singer Justine Skye17 of 21
18. Garcelle Beauvais18 of 21
19. MarsaiMartin of ‘Black-ish’19 of 21
20. Actor/singer Trevor Jackson20 of 21
21. Singer/songwriter Sevyn Streeter21 of 21
