New Edition Performed At The BET Awards Last Night….All Of The New Editions!!

Last night at the BET Awards, New Edition was honored with the Lifetime Achievement Award. The legendary group performed and was joined on stage by the cast of their BET movie.
And before the legends took the stage, the cast did their thing.
#DemBabies! Best Twitter Reactions To Rumored Names Of Beyoncé And Jay Z’s Twins…Bea And Shawn
15 photos Launch gallery
#DemBabies! Best Twitter Reactions To Rumored Names Of Beyoncé And Jay Z’s Twins…Bea And Shawn
1. Bea And Shawn?1 of 15
2.2 of 15
3.3 of 15
4.4 of 15
5.5 of 15
6.6 of 15
7.7 of 15
8.8 of 15
9.9 of 15
10.10 of 15
11.11 of 15
12.12 of 15
13.13 of 15
14.14 of 15
15.15 of 15
comments – Add Yours