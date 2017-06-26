Entertainment News
New Edition Performed At The BET Awards Last Night….All Of The New Editions!!

Last night at the BET Awards, New Edition was honored with the Lifetime Achievement Award. The legendary group performed and was joined on stage by the cast of their BET movie.
And before the legends took the stage, the cast did their thing.

While Beyoncé and Jay Z have yet to announce the names of their newborn twins, the rumors have already started swirling of what they could be. One report said that the babies names are Bea (a spin off of Beyoncé’s name) and Shawn Jr. (Jay Z’s real name). And of course this development had Twitter losing its mind! While some folks are living for the names, others, not so much. Here are some of our favorite reactions.

Photos