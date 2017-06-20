Happy Birthday Lionel Richie

Today is Lionel Richie’s 68th birthday!!!

Richie, an original member of the Commodores left the group in 1982 to pursue a solo career. His album entitled “Lionel Richie” had a number-one hit “Truly”. He was inducted into the Songwriters Hall of Fame in 1994 and was awarded a Star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame for Recording. Earlier this year, several artists took to the stage at the 2016 Grammy’s to pay homage to the musical legend.

With over a hundred million in album sales and a concert set-list with hits that will have you singing and dancing, Richie continues to re-invent himself. He’s a man of many talents, a GREAT singer-songwriter, musician and now add designer to his resume with the Lionel Richie Home collection, featuring glassware, dinnerware and accessories for your home.

Currently, talks are in the works for Richie to become a judge for American Idol when the show re-launches next year.

Lionel Richie Talks About His New Tour With Mariah Carey

courtesy ET

