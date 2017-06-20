Entertainment News
Home > Entertainment News

Happy Birthday Lionel Richie

Jodi Berry
Leave a comment
'BET AWARDS' 14 - Show

Source: Allen Berezovsky / Getty

Today is Lionel Richie’s 68th birthday!!!

Richie, an original member of the Commodores left the group in 1982 to pursue a solo career. His album entitled “Lionel Richie” had a number-one hit “Truly”. He was inducted into the Songwriters Hall of Fame in 1994 and was awarded a Star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame for Recording. Earlier this year, several artists took to the stage at the 2016 Grammy’s to pay homage to the musical legend.

With over a hundred million in album sales and a concert set-list with hits that will have you singing and dancing, Richie continues to re-invent himself. He’s a man of many talents, a GREAT singer-songwriter, musician and now add designer to his resume with the Lionel Richie Home collection, featuring glassware, dinnerware and accessories for your home.

Currently, talks are in the works for Richie to become a judge for American Idol when the show re-launches next year.

Lionel Richie Talks About His New Tour With Mariah Carey

courtesy ET

Must Read:
Michelle Obama Hosts Bootcamp Weekend With Her Girls

Lionel Richie , singer

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3:

9 “Kanyeisms” We Are Going To Immediately Incorporate Into Our Daily Speech (And When To Use Them)

3 photos Launch gallery

9 “Kanyeisms” We Are Going To Immediately Incorporate Into Our Daily Speech (And When To Use Them)

Continue reading Happy Birthday Lionel Richie

9 “Kanyeisms” We Are Going To Immediately Incorporate Into Our Daily Speech (And When To Use Them)

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Sharpton Atlanta
Rev. Al Sharpton Doesn’t Care What You Think…
 2 hours ago
06.20.17
Ebony Magazine And Apple Celebrate Black Hollywood
Kenya Moore Posts (Even More!) Pics With Her…
 2 hours ago
06.20.17
'BET AWARDS' 14 - Show
Happy Birthday Lionel Richie
 3 hours ago
06.20.17
Thriller 3D’ Will Resurrect Michael Jackson This Summer
 4 hours ago
06.20.17
‘LHHATLS6’ Recap: Stevie And Joseline Try To Work…
 12 hours ago
06.20.17
‘Bachelorette’ Recap: The Guys Match Wits While Rachel…
 14 hours ago
06.20.17
Warner Bros. Turning Michael Brown Shooting Into A…
 15 hours ago
06.20.17
Michelle Obama Hosts Bootcamp Weekend With Her Girls
 16 hours ago
06.20.17
Keyshia Cole Officially Joins ‘Love & Hip Hop…
 19 hours ago
06.20.17
Black Woman Shares Skin Cancer Survival Story: ‘Please…
 20 hours ago
06.20.17
Tough Love Or Too Much? Mother Publicly Strikes…
 21 hours ago
06.20.17
Beyonce Knowles (lead singer, key somgwriter) and her father Mathew Knowles (manager) of the pop tri
The Beyhive Wants Matthew To Know The Twins…
 23 hours ago
06.19.17
Wheel of Fortune
“Wheel Of Fortune” Features Slave Images On Their…
 23 hours ago
06.19.17
Is Lionel Richie Being Considered As An American…
 24 hours ago
06.19.17
BMM 2016
Photos