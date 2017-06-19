Entertainment News
The Beyhive Wants Matthew To Know The Twins Aren’t Here Till Beyonce Says So

Karen Clark
Beyonce Knowles (lead singer, key somgwriter) and her father Mathew Knowles (manager) of the pop tri

Source: Gary Friedman / Getty

Yesterday, Matthew Knowles indicated that Beyonce and Jay Z’s twins have indeed been born.

 

Beyonce’s fans are accustomed to her releasing information on HER time, so they were pissed that Matthew made this announcement about his two new grandchildren.

 

 

Happy Father’s Day! Celebs Send Messages Of Love And Gratitude

You got to love family-focused holidays because in addition to everyday people celebrating, celebrities share their love, too. For Father’s Day, nearly everyone – from TK to TK– had something positive to say.

 

