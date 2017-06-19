The Beyhive Wants Matthew To Know The Twins Aren’t Here Till Beyonce Says So

Yesterday, Matthew Knowles indicated that Beyonce and Jay Z’s twins have indeed been born.

Beyonce’s fans are accustomed to her releasing information on HER time, so they were pissed that Matthew made this announcement about his two new grandchildren.

That was for Beyoncé to tell not you pic.twitter.com/Knf7zYYqKO — Brit (@Britxciv) June 18, 2017

I don't care what Matthew says the twins aren't here until Beyoncé says they're here pic.twitter.com/qU7SL64hvU — Black Velma (@_blackvelma) June 19, 2017

Y'all actually believe an actual Beyoncé fan believes anything about Beyoncé that didn't actually come from Beyoncé's actual mouth. pic.twitter.com/6Y7Xfy5h3K — Jasmyn Lawson (@JasmynBeKnowing) June 18, 2017

how many times does she have to fire you pic.twitter.com/5hf86NAniS — Yanga Ndamasé (@yanga_nm) June 18, 2017

We'll wait for Ms Tina to tell us what's up, nice attempt though… I guess… pic.twitter.com/sI2eYwKJC9 — Sitha Tsewana (@Chief_Boyzin) June 18, 2017

they aren't here until beyoncé tells us they're here pic.twitter.com/4SerQWpJQ4 — ㅤ (@uncensoredcyrus) June 18, 2017

