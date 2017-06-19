“Wheel Of Fortune” Features Slave Images On Their Show?

A Twitter user posted this video from a recent airing of Wheel Of Fortune that appeared to feature the images of slaves.

Someone please tell me why @WheelofFortune has slaves in their "Southern Charm Week" images? pic.twitter.com/IPCFo9wh1b — Joshua Itiola (@joshitiola) June 16, 2017

The image was supposedly for the show’s “Southern Charm” week. According to Page Six, a producer for Wheel says that the image will not appear on any future reruns of this particular episode.

According to Page Six:

“The image was taken by producers in 2005 during an on-location shoot at the Oak Alley Plantation in Vacherie, La. A spokesperson for the Oak Alley Plantation said they do not hire people to portray slaves but do employ tour guides of all skin colors who wear period clothing.”

