“Wheel Of Fortune” Features Slave Images On Their Show?

Karen Clark
Wheel of Fortune

Source: Copyright by June Marie Sobrito / Getty

A Twitter user posted this video from a recent airing of Wheel Of Fortune that appeared to feature the images of slaves.

The image was supposedly for the show’s “Southern Charm” week. According to Page Six, a producer for Wheel says that the image will not appear on any future reruns of this particular episode.

According to Page Six:

“The image was taken by producers in 2005 during an on-location shoot at the Oak Alley Plantation in Vacherie, La. A spokesperson for the Oak Alley Plantation said they do not hire people to portray slaves but do employ tour guides of all skin colors who wear period clothing.”

 

Karen Clark head shot

Source: In His Image Photography / In His Image Photography

Slaves , Southern Charm , Wheel of Fortune

