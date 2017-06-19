“Wheel Of Fortune” Features Slave Images On Their Show?

A Twitter user posted this video from a recent airing of Wheel Of Fortune that appeared to feature the images of slaves.
The image was supposedly for the show’s “Southern Charm” week. According to Page Six, a producer for Wheel says that the image will not appear on any future reruns of this particular episode.
According to Page Six:
“The image was taken by producers in 2005 during an on-location shoot at the Oak Alley Plantation in Vacherie, La. A spokesperson for the Oak Alley Plantation said they do not hire people to portray slaves but do employ tour guides of all skin colors who wear period clothing.”
Nicki Minaj, Remy Ma & Gucci Mane Perform At Birthday Bash
10 photos Launch gallery
Nicki Minaj, Remy Ma & Gucci Mane Perform At Birthday Bash
1. Hot 107.9 Birthday Bash – Atlanta, GA1 of 10
2. Birthday Bash ATL The Pop Up Edition Concert2 of 10
3. Hot 107.9 Birthday Bash – Atlanta, GA3 of 10
4. Hot 107.9 Birthday Bash – Atlanta, GA4 of 10
5. Hot 107.9 Birthday Bash: Pop Up Edition5 of 10
6. Hot 107.9 Birthday Bash: Pop Up Edition6 of 10
7. Hot 107.9 Birthday Bash: Pop Up Edition7 of 10
8. Hot 107.9 Birthday Bash: Pop Up Edition8 of 10
9. Birthday Bash ATL The Pop Up Edition Concert9 of 10
10. Birthday Bash ATL The Pop Up Edition Concert10 of 10
Twitter/Snapchat: @The_KarenClark
comments – Add Yours