Idris Elba Returns For Season 5 “Luther”

BBC America has given the green light for Season 5 of the British crime drama “Luther”, with Idris Elba returning in the role as DCI John Luther. The role earned Elba multiple Emmy nominations, along with a Golden Globe Award, a Screen Actors Guild Award and Critics’ Choice Award.

Filming will begin on the new series early next year.

Just announced: #Luther is returning to @BBCOne! The new 4-part series starring @idriselba will begin filming early next year. pic.twitter.com/1uFG2Fn1wn — BBC One (@BBCOne) June 12, 2017

