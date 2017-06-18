Entertainment News
Idris Elba Returns For Season 5 “Luther”

Jodi Berry
'100 Streets' - UK Premiere - Red Carpet Arrivals

Source: Karwai Tang / Getty

BBC America has given the green light for Season 5 of the British crime drama “Luther”, with Idris Elba returning in the role as DCI John Luther. The role earned Elba multiple Emmy nominations, along with a Golden Globe Award, a Screen Actors Guild Award and Critics’ Choice Award.

Filming will begin on the new series early next year.

