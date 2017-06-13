Local
Home > Local

Rocky Mount Teacher Who Had Sex With Students Was In Court Today

Karen Clark
Leave a comment
Equations on blackboard in empty classroom

Source: Hill Street Studios / Getty

The Rocky Mount teacher accused of having sex with three students at Rocky Mount Preparatory School. The 25-year-old math teacher, Erin McAuliffe, is charged with three counts of sexual activity with a student and one count of indecent liberties with a minor.

McAuliffe was arrested and later released on a bond of $20,000.

 

 

 

 

 

Billboard Music Awards 2017

10 photos Launch gallery

Billboard Music Awards 2017

Continue reading Rocky Mount Teacher Who Had Sex With Students Was In Court Today

Billboard Music Awards 2017

 

Karen Clark head shot

Source: In His Image Photography / In His Image Photography

Facebook: The Karen Clark

Instagram: @TheKarenClark

Twitter/Snapchat: @The_KarenClark

Erin McAuliffe , Rocky Mount , sex , students , Teacher

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Vintage Black Beauties Through The Years
 43 mins ago
06.13.17
2 Live Crew Film Currently In Development
 2 hours ago
06.13.17
The Cast Of ‘Girls Trip’ Covers ‘Essence’ Magazine
 3 hours ago
06.13.17
Charlie Wilson Performs “Good Time” On Kimmel Show
 3 hours ago
06.13.17
Watch: TLC Kicks Off The Summer With “Way…
 4 hours ago
06.13.17
Oprah Winfrey Sets The Record Straight, Says She’ll…
 4 hours ago
06.13.17
‘LHHATLS6’ Recap: Jessica Dime Literally Snatches Treasure’s Wig…
 16 hours ago
06.13.17
Lights, Camera, Action! ‘RHOA’ Starts Shooting Season 10
 18 hours ago
06.13.17
Xscape Signs On For New Reality Show
 19 hours ago
06.13.17
NYC Mother Dies After Complications From Multiple Plastic…
 22 hours ago
06.13.17
Former NBA Player Sebastian Telfair Arrested On Weapons…
 23 hours ago
06.13.17
On Amber Rose, Bush Politics & Feminism
 1 day ago
06.13.17
Summer Jam 2017: Remy Ma Unifies Female Rappers,…
 1 day ago
06.13.17
Puff Daddy And The Family Bad Boy Reunion Tour Presented By Ciroc Vodka And Live Nation - May 21
Could You Have Guessed The Top 10 Highest…
 1 day ago
06.12.17
BMM 2016
Photos