The Rocky Mount teacher accused of having sex with three students at Rocky Mount Preparatory School. The 25-year-old math teacher, Erin McAuliffe, is charged with three counts of sexual activity with a student and one count of indecent liberties with a minor.

McAuliffe was arrested and later released on a bond of $20,000.

Erin McAuliffe waits to face a judge. The former Rocky Mount Prep math teacher is charged with felony sexual activity w/a student and indecent liberties with a minor. The students are 16 and 17, and police say the alleged contact happened away from the school campus. #abc11 A post shared by Anthony Wilson WTVD (@anthonyabc11) on Jun 13, 2017 at 9:14am PDT

No comment from Erin McAuliffe after hearing felony sex w/minors charges read in court. She taught math @ Rocky Mt Prep b4 allegations#abc11 pic.twitter.com/c1hfGVam9s — Anthony Wilson (@AnthonyABC11) June 13, 2017

Billboard Music Awards 2017 10 photos Launch gallery Billboard Music Awards 2017 1. Drake, Taraji P. Henson and Drake’s father, Dennis Graham 1 of 10 2. Nicki Minaj and Drake 2 of 10 3. Lil Wayne, Nicki Minaj and Drake 3 of 10 4. Jussie Smollett 4 of 10 5. Ludacris and wife, Eudoxie 5 of 10 6. Nicki Minaj performs. 6 of 10 7. John Legend on the magenta carpet 7 of 10 8. Jason Derulo 8 of 10 9. Nicole Sherzinger 9 of 10 10. DJ Khaled is always winning. 10 of 10 Skip ad Continue reading Rocky Mount Teacher Who Had Sex With Students Was In Court Today Billboard Music Awards 2017

Facebook: The Karen Clark

Instagram: @TheKarenClark

Twitter/Snapchat: @The_KarenClark