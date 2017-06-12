Cool for Wake Program Offers Heat Relief to Those in Need

Community encouraged to donate fans

Weather forecasters predict temperatures will hit the 90s in Wake County this week. This kind of high heat can be dangerous and lead to health emergencies for people who are unable to cool their homes.

Wake County’s Cool for Wake program is here to help. It delivers heat relief to those in need by providing one free fan per qualifying household from May through September, when temperatures are generally the highest.

“We typically see requests for fans increase with the temperatures, so we expect to be busy over the next few days,” said Denise Kissel, who runs the program. “To ensure we can continue meeting the health and safety needs of our community, we encourage residents to consider making an in-kind donation of a gently-used fan or air conditioner.”

The Cool for Wake program also accepts tax-deductible financial contributions.

The program, which typically distributes 350-400 fans per year, serves households without air conditioning that have residents over age 60 or children under the age of 12. A limited number of air conditioners are available to seniors and children who have a documented medical history of chronic respiratory illness.

For more information on how to qualify for Cool for Wake or to make a donation, contact Denise Kissel at 919-212-7083 or denise.kissel@wakegov.com.

