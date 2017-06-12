Local
Cool for Wake Program Offers Heat Relief to Those in Need

Karen Clark
Senior Woman's Hands

Source: Megan Q Daniels / Getty

Community encouraged to donate fans

Weather forecasters predict temperatures will hit the 90s in Wake County this week. This kind of high heat can be dangerous and lead to health emergencies for people who are unable to cool their homes.

Wake County’s Cool for Wake program is here to help. It delivers heat relief to those in need by providing one free fan per qualifying household from May through September, when temperatures are generally the highest.

“We typically see requests for fans increase with the temperatures, so we expect to be busy over the next few days,” said Denise Kissel, who runs the program. “To ensure we can continue meeting the health and safety needs of our community, we encourage residents to consider making an in-kind donation of a gently-used fan or air conditioner.”

The Cool for Wake program also accepts tax-deductible financial contributions.

The program, which typically distributes 350-400 fans per year, serves households without air conditioning that have residents over age 60 or children under the age of 12. A limited number of air conditioners are available to seniors and children who have a documented medical history of chronic respiratory illness.

For more information on how to qualify for Cool for Wake or to make a donation, contact Denise Kissel at 919-212-7083 or denise.kissel@wakegov.com.

 

June 12: This Day in Black Music History

June 12: This Day in Black Music History

June 12: This Day in Black Music History

Black Music Month originated in 1979.  President Jimmy Carter proclaimed the month of June as Black Music Month to celebrate the wonderful music, the achievements, births, important timelines, events and to remember those we lost.

 

Karen Clark head shot

Source: In His Image Photography / In His Image Photography

Facebook: The Karen Clark

Instagram: @TheKarenClark

Twitter/Snapchat: @The_KarenClark

Photos