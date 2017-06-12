Local
Home > Local

It’s Time To Submit Applications For Head Start In Wayne County

Karen Clark
Leave a comment
Government Assistance Programs Aid Underprivileged Communities In New York State

Source: John Moore / Getty

WAGES Head Start and Early Head Start are federally funded programs that provide child development services to the residents of Wayne County. We are now taking applications for the 2017-2018 school year. Applications will be taken each Tuesday from June 13 thru July 25, 2017 between 8:00am-5:00pm.
 
Anyone interested in applying should visit one of the Head Start/Early Head Start centers at the following locations:
601 Royall Avenue, Goldsboro
505 E. Chestnut Street, Goldsboro
3100 US Hwy 117 N., Goldsboro
612 S. Breazeale Avenue, Mt. Olive
 
The following items are used to complete a child’s application: birth certificate or an official document verifying your child’s age, income verification for the past 12 months, and verification of child’s special need( if applicable). Applications can be taken without these documents. There is NO fee for services.
 
For more information call Jacqueline Hendrix at: (919) 734-1178, ext. 286.

June 12: This Day in Black Music History

1 photos Launch gallery

June 12: This Day in Black Music History

Continue reading It’s Time To Submit Applications For Head Start In Wayne County

June 12: This Day in Black Music History

Black Music Month originated in 1979.  President Jimmy Carter proclaimed the month of June as Black Music Month to celebrate the wonderful music, the achievements, births, important timelines, events and to remember those we lost.

Karen Clark head shot

Source: In His Image Photography / In His Image Photography

Facebook: The Karen Clark

Instagram: @TheKarenClark

Twitter/Snapchat: @The_KarenClark

Goldsboro , Head Start , wayne county

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Puff Daddy And The Family Bad Boy Reunion Tour Presented By Ciroc Vodka And Live Nation - May 21
Could You Have Guessed The Top 10 Highest…
 7 hours ago
06.12.17
FOX's 'American Idol' Finale For The Farewell Season - Arrivals
‘American Idol’ Auditions Are Headed To North Carolina
 8 hours ago
06.12.17
President Obama Hosts Canadian PM Trudeau On His Official Visit To Washington
Sasha Obama Turns 16 And We Have The…
 8 hours ago
06.12.17
James Earl Jones Receives Lifetime Achievement Award During…
 9 hours ago
06.12.17
Mary J. Blige Debuts New ‘Strength Of A…
 1 day ago
06.12.17
Nick Gordan Arrested On Domestic Battery Charges
 1 day ago
06.11.17
Colossal Clusterfest - Colossal Stage - Day 1
Ice Cube Confronts Bill Maher On Use Of…
 2 days ago
06.12.17
Marvel Studios Hall H Panel
It’s Here! The Trailer For “Black Panther” Is…
 2 days ago
06.12.17
Authorities Give Details On James Hardy’s Death
 3 days ago
06.12.17
Ed Hartwell Claims Keshia Knight Pulliam Broke Their…
 3 days ago
06.12.17
Zoe Saldana Stars In Sia’s Latest Music Video…
 3 days ago
06.12.17
Trial Begins For Bill Cosby
Ed Hartwell Files New Legal Docs Against Keshia…
 3 days ago
06.09.17
#BlackExcellence: Michael B. Jordan, Ryan Coogler & Ta-Nehisi…
 4 days ago
06.12.17
Lamar Odom’s Daughter Says Her Dad’s Relationship With…
 4 days ago
06.12.17
BMM 2016
Photos