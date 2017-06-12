It’s Time To Submit Applications For Head Start In Wayne County

WAGES Head Start and Early Head Start are federally funded programs that provide child development services to the residents of Wayne County. We are now taking applications for the 2017-2018 school year. Applications will be taken each Tuesday from June 13 thru July 25, 2017 between 8:00am-5:00pm.

Anyone interested in applying should visit one of the Head Start/Early Head Start centers at the following locations:

601 Royall Avenue, Goldsboro

505 E. Chestnut Street, Goldsboro

3100 US Hwy 117 N., Goldsboro

612 S. Breazeale Avenue, Mt . Olive

The following items are used to complete a child’s application: birth certificate or an official document verifying your child’s age, income verification for the past 12 months, and verification of child’s special need( if applicable). Applications can be taken without these documents. There is NO fee for services.