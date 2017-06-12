Entertainment News
Could You Have Guessed The Top 10 Highest Paid Celebs Of 2017?

Karen Clark
Puff Daddy And The Family Bad Boy Reunion Tour Presented By Ciroc Vodka And Live Nation - May 21

Source: Kevin Mazur / Getty

Forbes has published its list of the highest paid celebrities of 2017.

 

  1. Sean Combs $130 M
  2. Beyonce Knowles $105 M
  3. J.K. Rowling $95 M
  4. Drake $94 M
  5. Cristiano Ronaldo $93 M
  6. The Weeknd $92 M
  7. Howard Stern $90 M
  8. Coldplay $88 M
  9. James Patterson $87 M
  10. LeBron James $86 M

 

Other notable mentions include Dwayne Johnson with $65 M, Chris Rock with $57 M, Vin Diesel with $54.5 M, Dave Chappelle with $47 M, Steve Harvey with $42.5 M and Jay Z with $42 M.

 

Photos