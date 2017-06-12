Could You Have Guessed The Top 10 Highest Paid Celebs Of 2017?

Forbes has published its list of the highest paid celebrities of 2017.
- Sean Combs $130 M
- Beyonce Knowles $105 M
- J.K. Rowling $95 M
- Drake $94 M
- Cristiano Ronaldo $93 M
- The Weeknd $92 M
- Howard Stern $90 M
- Coldplay $88 M
- James Patterson $87 M
- LeBron James $86 M
Other notable mentions include Dwayne Johnson with $65 M, Chris Rock with $57 M, Vin Diesel with $54.5 M, Dave Chappelle with $47 M, Steve Harvey with $42.5 M and Jay Z with $42 M.
