Could You Have Guessed The Top 10 Highest Paid Celebs Of 2017?

Forbes has published its list of the highest paid celebrities of 2017.

Sean Combs $130 M Beyonce Knowles $105 M J.K. Rowling $95 M Drake $94 M Cristiano Ronaldo $93 M The Weeknd $92 M Howard Stern $90 M Coldplay $88 M James Patterson $87 M LeBron James $86 M

Other notable mentions include Dwayne Johnson with $65 M, Chris Rock with $57 M, Vin Diesel with $54.5 M, Dave Chappelle with $47 M, Steve Harvey with $42.5 M and Jay Z with $42 M.

