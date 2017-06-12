Entertainment News
‘American Idol’ Auditions Are Headed To North Carolina

Karen Clark
FOX's 'American Idol' Finale For The Farewell Season - Arrivals

Source: Gregg DeGuire / Getty

Know someone who needs to audition for American Idol? If they live in North Carolina, they’re in luck! Auditions are headed to our state.

There are two ways to audition. Submit a video here.

Or you can audition in person August 27th in Asheville, NC. Details are here.

 

Karen Clark head shot

Source: In His Image Photography / In His Image Photography

American Idol , Asheville , auditions , NC

