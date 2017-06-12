‘American Idol’ Auditions Are Headed To North Carolina

Know someone who needs to audition for American Idol? If they live in North Carolina, they’re in luck! Auditions are headed to our state.

There are two ways to audition. Submit a video here.

Or you can audition in person August 27th in Asheville, NC. Details are here.

Facebook: The Karen Clark

Instagram: @TheKarenClark

Twitter/Snapchat: @The_KarenClark