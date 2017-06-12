‘American Idol’ Auditions Are Headed To North Carolina

Know someone who needs to audition for American Idol? If they live in North Carolina, they’re in luck! Auditions are headed to our state.
There are two ways to audition. Submit a video here.
Or you can audition in person August 27th in Asheville, NC. Details are here.
The PRINCE of Style: Remembering Prince Roger Nelsons’ Most Fashionable Moments
11 photos Launch gallery
The PRINCE of Style: Remembering Prince Roger Nelsons’ Most Fashionable Moments
1. Prince’s haute hairSource:Instagram 1 of 11
2. Prince at the 2010 BET Music Awards2 of 11
3. Roses from Prince?Source:Instagram 3 of 11
4. Prince and Beyonce in 2004Source:Instagram 4 of 11
5. Prince in 20075 of 11
6. Pattern party with Prince!Source:Instagram 6 of 11
7. Accessories on fleek!Source:Instagram 7 of 11
8. Stylish in sequins!Source:Instagram 8 of 11
9. Prince at the 57th Annual Grammy Awards9 of 11
10. PrinceSource:Instagram 10 of 11
11. Prince wears graphic printsSource:Instagram 11 of 11
