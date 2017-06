It’s here! Comey Hearing Day! Regardless of the side you’re on, it’s hard to not be a tiny bit interested in what the former FBI Director, James Comey, has to say. Here are some of Twitter’s fave Comey moments so far.

In opening statement, Comey says the Trump administration "defamed me and the FBI…those were lies plain and simple." #ComeyHearing — T.J. Holmes (@tjholmes) June 8, 2017

Comey: "The nature of the person…I was honestly concerned he (Trump) might lie about the nature of our meeting." #comeyHearing — T.J. Holmes (@tjholmes) June 8, 2017

Comey says he never felt the need to document conversations with Obama or Bush. #ComeyHearing — T.J. Holmes (@tjholmes) June 8, 2017

Comey says maybe if he were "stronger" he would have told Trump to his face that what he was requesting was wrong. #ComeyHearings — T.J. Holmes (@tjholmes) June 8, 2017

Sen. Wyden: "I believe the timing of your firing stinks." #ComeyHearings — T.J. Holmes (@tjholmes) June 8, 2017

"There should be no fuzz on this: the Russians interfered in our election…that's about as un-fake as you can get." — Comey #ComeyHearings — T.J. Holmes (@tjholmes) June 8, 2017

Comey sounds exactly like a woman who's been harassed in the workplace – requesting to never be alone w/the boss again. #ComeyDay — Steph Herold (@StephHerold) June 8, 2017

Comey comes off as very honest. He not fluffing facts to prove what he wants. Lots of "I can't say for sure," etc. #ComeyDay — (un)wedlocked (@kiaspeaks) June 8, 2017

Comey says he woke up in the middle of the night after Trump’s “tapes” tweet & asked a friend to share content of his memo with a reporter — Bradd Jaffy (@BraddJaffy) June 8, 2017

Comey referring to Russian interference investigation: "This is about America. Not about any particular Party". Amen.🇺🇸 — Ana Navarro (@ananavarro) June 8, 2017

Comey says he presumed Trump "couldn't possibly" be inviting him to dinner alone. Because that's something that never happens. #ComeyDay — Joy Reid (@JoyAnnReid) June 8, 2017

Comey after every meeting with Trump #ComeyDay pic.twitter.com/b1VTsmT6v4 — Black Girl Nerds (@BlackGirlNerds) June 8, 2017

