Apex Teen Can’t Attend Graduation Because He Missed Rehearsal

Georgia Rivera, a local mother, has posted a petition to urge the principal of Middle Creek High School to allow her son to march at graduation this Saturday. Her son missed rehearsal and students are forbidden from participating without attending the rehearsal, according to a spokeswoman.

According to Rivera, her son was in a car accident last month and suffers from memory issues. In addition, her son suffers from attention deficit disorder, according to her petition. She also wrote, “My son was at school taking an exam the day of the rehearsal and with his ADD he did not hear the announcement of early dismissal, nor did the teacher who was giving the exam tell him of this early release to be able to go to rehearsal.”

Lisa Luten, the spokeswoman from the school said, “Graduation is a production. The students have to walk in a certain order, they have to sit in a certain row. There are a lot of moving pieces.”

According to the News & Observer, exceptions to the rule can be made for students with disabilities.The school spokesperson said Rivera did not ask for special accommodations for her son.

