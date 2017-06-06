Ne-Yo Releases “Another Love Song”- Is it Hot or Not -[Poll]

Ne-Yo is back with “Another Love Song.” The song is upbeat but has a pop feel. Ne-Yo is currently working on his seventh studio album, “Good Man,” look for a September release date.
Check out some of the lyrics.
“You make me wanna sing another love song/ Loud enough for everybody to hear/ You make me wanna sing another love song/ And it started from the day you appeared,”
Is it Hot or Not? Your thoughts!
