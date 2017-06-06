Celebrity News
Home > Celebrity News

Ne-Yo Releases “Another Love Song”- Is it Hot or Not -[Poll]

Jodi Berry
Leave a comment
Ne-Yo

Source: Rachel Murray / Stringer / Getty

Ne-Yo is back with “Another Love Song.” The song is upbeat but has a pop feel. Ne-Yo is currently working on his seventh studio album, “Good Man,” look for a September release date.
Check out some of the lyrics.

“You make me wanna sing another love song/ Loud enough for everybody to hear/ You make me wanna sing another love song/ And it started from the day you appeared,”

Is it Hot or Not? Your thoughts!

Ne-Yo , New Music

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3:

9 “Kanyeisms” We Are Going To Immediately Incorporate Into Our Daily Speech (And When To Use Them)

5 photos Launch gallery

9 “Kanyeisms” We Are Going To Immediately Incorporate Into Our Daily Speech (And When To Use Them)

Continue reading Ne-Yo Releases “Another Love Song”- Is it Hot or Not -[Poll]

9 “Kanyeisms” We Are Going To Immediately Incorporate Into Our Daily Speech (And When To Use Them)

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
‘The Bachelorette’ Recap: DeMario’s Back…But Not For Long
 13 hours ago
06.06.17
‘LHHATLS6’ Recap: Kirk Might Not Be Jasmine’s Baby’s…
 14 hours ago
06.06.17
Former Miss USA Deshauna Barber Talks Racism During…
 18 hours ago
06.06.17
Keyshia Cole Fears She’s Losing Her Mother To…
 20 hours ago
06.06.17
Maxwell Releases Documentary About His King & Queen…
 20 hours ago
06.05.17
Mario Mourns The Death Of His Mother
 21 hours ago
06.06.17
‘Dear White People’s’ Ashley Blaine Featherson Talks Hit…
 23 hours ago
06.06.17
Film ‘Jerico’ Uses Comedy To Tell The Story…
 1 day ago
06.06.17
2016 MTV Video Music Awards - Arrivals
Blue Ivy & Friends Perform To Earth, Wind…
 1 day ago
06.06.17
16th Annual Chrysalis Butterfly Ball - Arrivals
Updtate: Halle Berry Responds To Pregnancy News
 1 day ago
06.05.17
Is Halle Berry What?
 1 day ago
06.05.17
Lupita Nyong’o Dance Moves About To Break The…
 1 day ago
06.05.17
Gabourey Sidibe Slays During Her Girl’s Trip To…
 2 days ago
06.05.17
Kandi Burruss: ‘Phaedra’s Lie Almost Ended My Housewives…
 2 days ago
06.05.17
BMM 2016
Photos