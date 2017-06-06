National
Some Americans Only Change Their Bed Sheets Once Per Year

Karen Clark
Bedding sheets and pillow

Source: Gabriela Tulian / Getty

Someone did a study to find out how nasty people are.

The non-scientific Home Hygiene Survey included 1000 participants. And here are the numbers on how often folks in this country change their sheets, according to WCNC:

  • Once a week: 39%  (Good for you!)
  • Once or twice a month: 44% (Not gonna judge)
  • Once a quarter: 11% (Ewwwww)
  • Once or twice a year 5% (Two words: Dust.Mites.)

Remember this the next time you stay at someone’s house.

 

 

Karen Clark head shot

Source: In His Image Photography / In His Image Photography

Photos