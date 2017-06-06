Someone did a study to find out how nasty people are.

The non-scientific Home Hygiene Survey included 1000 participants. And here are the numbers on how often folks in this country change their sheets, according to WCNC:

Once a week: 39% (Good for you!)

Once or twice a month: 44% (Not gonna judge)

Once a quarter: 11% (Ewwwww)

Once or twice a year 5% (Two words: Dust.Mites.)

Remember this the next time you stay at someone’s house.

15 Cocktail Recipes To Set Off Your Summer BBQ 15 photos Launch gallery 15 Cocktail Recipes To Set Off Your Summer BBQ 1. Memorial Day Cocktails 1 of 15 2. Jack Daniel’s Honey Summer Tea 2 of 15 3. Jack Daniel’s Red Fire Sparkler 3 of 15 4. Jack Daniel’s Honey Lemonade Slushie 4 of 15 5. Jack Daniel’s Tennessee Sunset 5 of 15 6. Jack Daniel’s Cocktails 6 of 15 7. SVEDKA Suddenly Summer 7 of 15 8. SVEDKA Red, White, and Boom 8 of 15 9. SVEDKA Rocket Pop 9 of 15 10. SVEDKA American Dream Punch 10 of 15 11. Belaire Rosé Revolution 11 of 15 12. CÎROC Colada Remix & Classic Colada 12 of 15 13. CÎROC MANGO Signature Cocktails inspired by DJ Khaled 13 of 15 14. Belaire Rosé Brut Apple Fizz 14 of 15 15. CÎROC The Apple Mojito & The Big Apple 15 of 15 Skip ad Continue reading Some Americans Only Change Their Bed Sheets Once Per Year 15 Cocktail Recipes To Set Off Your Summer BBQ

Facebook: The Karen Clark

Instagram: @TheKarenClark

Twitter/Snapchat: @The_KarenClark