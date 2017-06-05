Entertainment News
Updtate: Halle Berry Responds To Pregnancy News

Karen Clark
16th Annual Chrysalis Butterfly Ball - Arrivals

Source: Jason LaVeris / Getty

Update: After the internet lost its mind last night over a pic of Halle Berry sporting a supposed baby bump, the actress has responded:

 

Can a girl have some steak and fries?? 🙄😉

A post shared by Halle Berry (@halleberry) on

 

Ok, Halle.

Once Halle debuted what appears to be a baby bump at last night’s 16th Annual Chrysalis Butterfly Ball in Los Angeles, we waited for the internet to repond.

We didn’t have to wait long.

 

 

 

Karen Clark

Source: In His Image Photography / In His Image Photography

Photos