Updtate: Halle Berry Responds To Pregnancy News

Update: After the internet lost its mind last night over a pic of Halle Berry sporting a supposed baby bump, the actress has responded:

Can a girl have some steak and fries?? 🙄😉 A post shared by Halle Berry (@halleberry) on Jun 5, 2017 at 9:48am PDT

Ok, Halle.

Once Halle debuted what appears to be a baby bump at last night’s 16th Annual Chrysalis Butterfly Ball in Los Angeles, we waited for the internet to repond.

We didn’t have to wait long.

Me at 24: I need to have my first kid by 30 so I won't be too old. #HalleBerry at 50: pic.twitter.com/MmKApEIrmj — TIARA ALISE (@givehera_tiara) June 5, 2017

Per #HalleBerry I still got all the time in the world. pic.twitter.com/SCv1X65MHA — Tareia Williams (@TNicolePR) June 5, 2017

Halle Berry pops up at an event pregnant and the baby daddy is a mystery… pic.twitter.com/hoMO6Xec4z — Nicki ☕ (@nickiknowsnada) June 5, 2017

Log on and see Halle Berry is 50 and pregnant, by who? What I need answers pic.twitter.com/Id69cny4YD — DKT (@darleneturner53) June 4, 2017

Halle Berry pregnant at 50 means I have PLENTY of time 😌😅 pic.twitter.com/VMAz0eVMuj — chilly🌴🐘 (@islandcuz) June 5, 2017

