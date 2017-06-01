Sinkhole Repair Closes Street Near Shelley Lake In Raleigh

Motorists should expect traffic delays near W.Millbrook Road near Shelley Lake in Raleigh as workers repair a sinkhole that opened up Wednesday afternoon in Raleigh.

All lanes between the 900 and 1400 blocks of W. Millbrook Road are closed now. Repairs are estimated to be completed by Monday, June 5.

The following is a detour around the work site:

Drivers traveling westbound on W. Millbrook Road, by Shelley Lake, are advised to turn right on to North Hills Drive, left on to Lynn Road, left on to Lead Mine Road and right to return to W. Millbrook Road.

Drivers traveling eastbound on W. Millbrook Road, by Shelley Lake, should turn left on to Lead Mine Road, right on to Lynn Road, right on to North Hills Drive and left to return to W. Millbrook Road.

