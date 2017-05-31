TJMS
Roland Martin, Marc Morial Discuss The State Of Black America

Foxy NC staff
05/31/17 – Roland Martin talks with Marc Morial, President and CEO of the National Urban League, about the exclusive 2-hour special the National Urban League Presents: State of Black America Town Hall which airs tonight at 8 P.M. ET on TVOne.

Photos