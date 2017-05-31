Black Teddy Bear With Noose Found Hanging At Raleigh High School

Another week, another racial incident at a Raleigh school.
Yesterday, a dark, stuffed animal was found hanging from a noose outside of Wakefield High School. A sign was beside the animal, which stated, “Make Wakefield TRIPP again #smartlunch”.
This was apparently a reference to the former principal of Wakefield, who was white. The current principal, Malik Bazzell, is Black and eliminated the smart lunch referenced in the sign.
