Black Teddy Bear With Noose Found Hanging At Raleigh High School

Another week, another racial incident at a Raleigh school.

Yesterday, a dark, stuffed animal was found hanging from a noose outside of Wakefield High School. A sign was beside the animal, which stated, “Make Wakefield TRIPP again #smartlunch”.

This was apparently a reference to the former principal of Wakefield, who was white. The current principal, Malik Bazzell, is Black and eliminated the smart lunch referenced in the sign.

 

 

 

