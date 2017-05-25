Attention: Red Hat Updates Items You Can Bring To The Maxwell Concert In Raleigh

Attending the Maxwell concert at Red Hat Amphitheater in Raleigh tomorrow? After the bombing in England, the venue has updated details on what you can bring, including the size of your purse.

To provide a safer environment for our fans and significantly expedite entry into the venue, Red Hat Amphitheater has implemented a new policy for the 2017 concert season that limits the size and type of bags that may be brought into the venue.

Red Hat Amphitheater STRONGLY encourages fans to not bring any type of bags, except those outlined. Beginning the 2017 season, fans will be able to carry the following style and size bag, package, or container into the venue:

Small clutch bags, approximately the size of a hand, with or without a handle or strap can be taken into the venue with one of the clear plastic bags.

An exception will be made for medically necessary items after proper inspection at a gate designated for this purpose.

Prohibited items include, but are not limited to: purses larger than a clutch bag, coolers, briefcases, backpacks, fanny packs, cinch bags, luggage of any kind, computer bags and camera bags or any bag larger than the permissible size.

Fans will continue to be allowed to bring lawn chairs with legs no taller than 9″ that do not have roof attachments or leg attachments. Small blankets and beach towels are still permitted on the lawn as well.

Venue management reserves the right to add, delete and interpret the above policy for the safety of guests, artists, and staff.

Maxwell

with special guests Ledisi & Leela James

Friday May 26

Red Hat Amphitheater Raleigh

Gates: 6:30 PM

Show Begins: 7:30 PM

All times subject to change without notice.

Show takes place rain or shine. Follow us on twitter @LiveNationNCSC for any last minute changes or announcements.

Get show ready!

To make the most of your concert experience click HERE for information regarding enhanced security measures.

Ride to the show with UBER!

FIRST TIME UBER USERS: Use discount code CMCUAmp2017 with your first UBER ride and receive up to $20 off the first ride! If you already have UBER, try referring someone who hasn’t signed up yet – you’ll both receive $15 off your next ride.

Download the UBER app to get started.

Note: Availability of service varies per city.

Camera Policy:

(All items are subject to change at tour’s request)

Non-professional pocket sized point & shoot cameras with lenses shorter than 5 inches (no removable lenses) are permitted for this performance. Audio or video recorders, iPads, GoPros or tablets are NOT permitted.

Permitted items:

(All items are subject to change at tour’s request)

• 1 factory sealed plastic bottle of water up to 1 liter or empty non-glass water bottle

• Small Blankets/Beach towels (no larger than 3′ x 8′)

• Non-professional cameras (Pocket sized, point & shoot, no removable lenses)

• Small clutch type handbags

• Food in clear 1-gallon ziploc type bag

• Lawn Chairs with legs no taller than 9″

Items not permitted:

• Laser pointers

• Pen lights or pointer lights

• Glow wands

• Coolers

• GoPros

• Audio or Video Recorders

• iPads or tablets

• Professional cameras with detachable lenses or cameras with lenses that extend 5″ or more

• Weapons or sharp objects of any kind

• Alcohol

• Glass Bottles

• Cans

• Illegal Drugs

• Lounge or tri-fold chairs

• Picnic baskets

• Large blankets

• Umbrellas

• Chains (ex. wallet chains)

• Selfie Sticks

• Fireworks

• Pets (except service animals)

• Hula Hoops

• Large Backpacks – wide strap (bookbag and larger)

• Skateboards & in-line skates

• Baby Strollers

• “Other” recording devices

Fast Lane:

Fastlane passes are available for select shows for $5. This pass enables fans to enter via a separate line at Gate 1 in front of the box office FIRST. It does not allow you early entry and is not approved on every show.

Upgrades:

Upgrades are available at select shows via LNexperience.com. For more information see flyers with complete instructions located throughout the venue.

Children 2 & under are FREE

Special Traffic Notes/Directions:

Traffic may be heavy. Please plan your trip accordingly. If you need directions to the venue, click here to visit our website.

**All times are subject to change. Times are only applicable for the above show, for all future shows please check back periodically for updates.

Facebook: The Karen Clark

Instagram: @TheKarenClark

Twitter/Snapchat: @The_KarenClark