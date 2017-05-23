Prince
NCCU Professor talks about Prince at Conference in England!

bvick
Photo of PRINCE

Source: Richard E. Aaron / Getty


A professor, W. Russell R. Robinson, of mass communications at North Carolina Central University (NCCU) is one of 60 scholars to present papers at the “Purple Reign: An Interdisciplinary Conference on the Life and Legacy of Prince” at University of Salford in Manchester, England. The conference will take a look at Prince’s contributions in music, film, and other disciplines. The conference will run from May 24th-26th. Click here to find out more about the conference. Now we need them to do one in the USA!

