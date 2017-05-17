Panthers take a Former LSU Tight End

Many thought that the Carolina Panthers were going to take a tight end late in the draft but the Atlanta Falcons took the one that everyone wanted the Panthers to pick. Well, the Panthers might have done better with former LSU tight end, Desean Smith! Smith was a four-star recruit and played in the 2013 U.S. Army All-American Bowl coming out of high school in Lake Charles, La. But he never did much with the Tigers. He is 6-foot-4 and 240 pounds, had nine catches his first three seasons at LSU before pulling down 10 receptions for 184 yards and a touchdown last season as a senior. He was not invited to the combine and on LSU pro day, he didn’t do very well, but the Panthers are known for thinking outside the box. Maybe, Desean Smith will be the key to go back to the Super Bowl!

