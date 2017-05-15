Zendaya Channels Eryakah Badu On “Lip Sync Battle”

Zendaya channeled her inner Erykah Badu on a recent episode of Lip Sync Battle, hosted by LL Cool J and Chrissy Teigen.

Zendaya Performing Tyrone by Erykah Badu on Lip Sync Battle. 🙌🏽pic.twitter.com/UHRLbh8b05 — MotherNature (@MadamMelanin) May 8, 2017

And it looks like Ms. Badu approved.

