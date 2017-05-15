Entertainment News
Home > Entertainment News

Zendaya Channels Eryakah Badu On “Lip Sync Battle”

Karen Clark
Leave a comment
13th Annual CFDA/Vogue Fashion Fund Awards - Arrivals

Source: Jamie McCarthy / Getty

Zendaya channeled her inner Erykah Badu on a recent episode of Lip Sync Battle, hosted by LL Cool J and Chrissy Teigen.

And it looks like Ms. Badu approved.

 

Find Out What Your Favorite Celebrities Did This Week On Instagram (5/06 – 5/12)

12 photos Launch gallery

Find Out What Your Favorite Celebrities Did This Week On Instagram (5/06 – 5/12)

Continue reading Zendaya Channels Eryakah Badu On “Lip Sync Battle”

Find Out What Your Favorite Celebrities Did This Week On Instagram (5/06 – 5/12)

 

Karen Clark head shot

Source: In His Image Photography / In His Image Photography

Follow Karen Clark on Social Media

Facebook: The Karen Clark

Instagram: @TheKarenClark

Twitter/Snapchat: @The_KarenClark

Erykah Badu , Lip Sync Battle , Tyrone , Zendaya

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
13th Annual CFDA/Vogue Fashion Fund Awards - Arrivals
Zendaya Channels Eryakah Badu On “Lip Sync Battle”
 1 hour ago
05.15.17
2017 Miss USA Competition
SMH…People Are Referring To The Newly Crowned Miss…
 2 hours ago
05.15.17
Judge Hatchett’s Son Sues Hospital After Wife Dies…
 1 day ago
05.15.17
After Getting Dragged By The Internet, TLC’s Chilli…
 1 day ago
05.15.17
Eight Celebrity Moms Share Their Biggest Challenges With Motherhood
 2 days ago
05.15.17
Angela Bassett To Star In New FOX Series ‘911’
 2 days ago
05.15.17
Happy Birthday Stevie Wonder
 2 days ago
05.13.17
Book Launch For 'Carry-On Baggage: Our Nonstop Flight' By Cynthia Bailey And Peter Thomas
RHOA Drama: Peter And Matt Fight In Charlotte…
 2 days ago
05.13.17
Ledisi Debuts ‘High’ And Announces Summer Tour
 3 days ago
05.15.17
Ciara Shares Daughter’s Growing Shoe Collection
 3 days ago
05.15.17
Phaedra Parks Says ‘RHOA’ Producers Told Her About…
 3 days ago
05.12.17
Explosive Full Trailer For ‘Power’ Season 4 Has Arrived
 3 days ago
05.12.17
Jennifer Hudson Joins ‘The Voice’ As Season 13 Coach
 3 days ago
05.12.17
Therapist Stacey Younge Gets Real With Black Women…
 3 days ago
05.15.17
Photos