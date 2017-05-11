Lifestyle
Los Angeles Woman Assaulted By Instagram Date Speaks Out

A Los Angeles resident is speaking out about the horrible incident that occurred on a date last July.

A Los Angeles woman is speaking out for the first time in a year after she was assaulted on a date.

India Ali went on a date with James Baker last July after meeting him through Instagram. After posting several photos throughout the date of their time together, Ali’s memory of the night suddenly goes blank. The next thing she remembers of the traumatic incident was waking up the next day in a hotel room.

Ali found herself bloodied with her car keys missing. She was taken to the hospital with severe head injuries, according to Kron4.

Ali is finally telling her story to advise people to be careful about meeting people online.

‘I wouldn’t want anybody to go and meet up with anybody that they don’t know,” Ali said. “You have to value your life.”

Authorities later located her car and Baker using the ‘Find my iPhone’ feature.

Baker was later arrested and found guilty of felony, assault, auto theft and forged credit cards, the news site reports.

SOURCE: KRON4

 

Photos