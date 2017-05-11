National
Home > National

White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer Seen Creeping In The Bushes

Jodi Berry
Leave a comment
Jeff Sessions Joins Sean Spicer For Daily Press Briefing At The White House

Source: Chip Somodevilla / Getty

White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer didn’t seem to have it all together last night. It appeared he was having a meltdown as he was preparing to answer reporters questions on the firing of the FBI director for reasons that don’t make sense. I can wait to see what SNL comes up with this weekend with host Melissa McCarthy, reprising her popular role as White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer. You can’t make this stuff up, but the script has pretty much written itself for her sketch, Spicer reportedly ducked behind a hedge this week to avoid questions from reporters.

Watch the teaser as McCarthy dances backstage to ‘I Feel Pretty’ from West Side Story, eventually getting into her Spicer costume.

Related:
Betsy DeVos Met With Boos & Turned Backs During Her Bethune-Cookman Commencement Speech

Melisa McCarthy , press conference , Sean Spicer

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3:

9 “Kanyeisms” We Are Going To Immediately Incorporate Into Our Daily Speech (And When To Use Them)

9 photos Launch gallery

9 “Kanyeisms” We Are Going To Immediately Incorporate Into Our Daily Speech (And When To Use Them)

Continue reading White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer Seen Creeping In The Bushes

9 “Kanyeisms” We Are Going To Immediately Incorporate Into Our Daily Speech (And When To Use Them)

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Little Champ On The Way: Serena Williams’ Winning…
 1 hour ago
05.11.17
Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Sports Awards 2016 - Arrivals
Top 10 Cam Newton Looks On & Off…
 2 hours ago
05.11.17
Donald Trump Holds Meetings At Trump Tower
Shocking Steve Harvey Memo To Staff: “Do Not…
 4 hours ago
05.11.17
Congrats: Jennifer Hudson Joins ‘The Voice’ as Coach…
 5 hours ago
05.11.17
‘Empire’ Recap: The Lyons Desperately Search For Baby Bella
 15 hours ago
05.11.17
ABC's 'Scandal' - Season Five
‘Scandal’ Reportedly Ending After Season 7
 16 hours ago
05.11.17
Girl, What? Chilli Says ‘All Lives Matter’
 17 hours ago
05.11.17
6 Easy Last-Minute Mother’s Day Gifts Ideas
 22 hours ago
05.11.17
WATCH: TLC Live In London
 1 day ago
05.10.17
Premiere Of Sony Pictures' 'Angry Birds' - Arrivals
The #BowWowChallenge Proves That The Comedy Of Black…
 1 day ago
05.10.17
Tracee Ellis Ross ABC Upfronts
Which TV Shows are on the BUBBLE?
 1 day ago
05.10.17
Simone Biles Isn’t Here For DWTS Judges: ‘Smiling…
 2 days ago
05.10.17
Diddy Sued By Ex-Chef For Sexual Harassment &…
 2 days ago
05.10.17
‘American Idol’ Set To Return To New Home…
 2 days ago
05.10.17
Photos