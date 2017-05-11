White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer Seen Creeping In The Bushes

White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer didn’t seem to have it all together last night. It appeared he was having a meltdown as he was preparing to answer reporters questions on the firing of the FBI director for reasons that don’t make sense. I can wait to see what SNL comes up with this weekend with host Melissa McCarthy, reprising her popular role as White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer. You can’t make this stuff up, but the script has pretty much written itself for her sketch, Spicer reportedly ducked behind a hedge this week to avoid questions from reporters.

Watch the teaser as McCarthy dances backstage to ‘I Feel Pretty’ from West Side Story, eventually getting into her Spicer costume.

When reading about Spicer hiding in the bushes, remind yourself that Melissa McCarthy is hosting SNL this weekend.https://t.co/z85kBu36nG — Sarah Halzack (@sarahhalzack) May 10, 2017

