POTUS Gives North Carolina Less Than 1% Of Money Requested To Help With Hurricane Matthew Relief

We all vividly remember the devestating effects that Hurricane Matthew had on our state last fall. According to Governor Cooper, more than 82,000 residences have registered for FEMA relief following the severe flooding and damage caused by the storm.

Today, Governor Cooper sent a letter to President Trump and Congress, expressing his dismay that the $900 million in federal relief requested for our state was not granted.

In a statement, Cooper stated that he, “learned that of the more than $900 million requested, North Carolina will receive just $6.1 million, less than 1% of the resources needed to help communities and families fix homes, repair businesses and recover from the historic flooding.”

https://twitter.com/AnthonyABC11/status/862313270321057792/photo/1?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw&ref_url=http%3A%2F%2Fabc11.com%2Fpolitics%2Fcooper-shocked-by-lack-of-hurricane-relief%2F1975824%2F

