Local
Home > Local

POTUS Gives North Carolina Less Than 1% Of Money Requested To Help With Hurricane Matthew Relief

Karen Clark
Leave a comment
Flood On Road During Hurricane

Source: Maurice Alcorn / EyeEm / Getty

We all vividly remember the devestating effects that Hurricane Matthew had on our state last fall. According to Governor Cooper, more than 82,000 residences have registered for FEMA relief following the severe flooding and damage caused by the storm.

Today, Governor Cooper sent a letter to President Trump and Congress, expressing his dismay that the $900 million in federal relief requested for our state was not granted.

In a statement, Cooper stated that he, “learned that of the more than $900 million requested, North Carolina will receive just $6.1 million, less than 1% of the resources needed to help communities and families fix homes, repair businesses and recover from the historic flooding.”

 

https://twitter.com/AnthonyABC11/status/862313270321057792/photo/1?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw&ref_url=http%3A%2F%2Fabc11.com%2Fpolitics%2Fcooper-shocked-by-lack-of-hurricane-relief%2F1975824%2F

 

SWIRLED: Our Favorite Black and Asian Celebrities

17 photos Launch gallery

SWIRLED: Our Favorite Black and Asian Celebrities

Continue reading POTUS Gives North Carolina Less Than 1% Of Money Requested To Help With Hurricane Matthew Relief

SWIRLED: Our Favorite Black and Asian Celebrities

 

Karen Clark head shot

Source: In His Image Photography / In His Image Photography

Follow Karen Clark on Social Media

Facebook: The Karen Clark

Instagram: @TheKarenClark

Twitter/Snapchat: @The_KarenClark

flooding , Governor Cooper , Hurricane Matthew , potus

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Premiere Of Sony Pictures' 'Angry Birds' - Arrivals
The #BowWowChallenge Proves That The Comedy Of Black…
 6 mins ago
05.10.17
Tracee Ellis Ross ABC Upfronts
Which TV Shows are on the BUBBLE?
 3 hours ago
05.10.17
Simone Biles Isn’t Here For DWTS Judges: ‘Smiling…
 16 hours ago
05.10.17
Diddy Sued By Ex-Chef For Sexual Harassment &…
 19 hours ago
05.10.17
‘American Idol’ Set To Return To New Home…
 21 hours ago
05.10.17
Ayesha Curry Is Expanding Her Culinary Empire With…
 22 hours ago
05.10.17
Kandi Burruss Speaks Out On Phaedra Parks Drama:…
 2 days ago
05.09.17
‘LHHATLS6’ Recap: Shirleen Does The Most To Defend…
 2 days ago
05.09.17
Girl, Bye: Phaedra Parks Has Been FIRED From RHOA
 2 days ago
05.09.17
Naturi Naughton Had The Most Lit Baby Shower
 2 days ago
05.10.17
Nicki Minaj Facetimes Fan Who Has Stage 4 Cancer
 2 days ago
05.09.17
US-POLITICS-TRUMP-EASTER EGG ROLL
Video Of Little Black Girl Insulting “Trump” Goes Viral
 2 days ago
05.08.17
New Music: En Vogue – “I’m Good” Hot…
 2 days ago
05.08.17
Red Carpet Rundown: 2017 MTV Movie Awards
 2 days ago
05.10.17
Photos