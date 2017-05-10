POTUS Gives North Carolina Less Than 1% Of Money Requested To Help With Hurricane Matthew Relief

We all vividly remember the devestating effects that Hurricane Matthew had on our state last fall. According to Governor Cooper, more than 82,000 residences have registered for FEMA relief following the severe flooding and damage caused by the storm.
Today, Governor Cooper sent a letter to President Trump and Congress, expressing his dismay that the $900 million in federal relief requested for our state was not granted.
In a statement, Cooper stated that he, “learned that of the more than $900 million requested, North Carolina will receive just $6.1 million, less than 1% of the resources needed to help communities and families fix homes, repair businesses and recover from the historic flooding.”
https://twitter.com/AnthonyABC11/status/862313270321057792/photo/1?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw&ref_url=http%3A%2F%2Fabc11.com%2Fpolitics%2Fcooper-shocked-by-lack-of-hurricane-relief%2F1975824%2F
SWIRLED: Our Favorite Black and Asian Celebrities
1. Model Tyson Beckford: Jamaican, Panamanian and some Chinese descent.1 of 17
2. Singer Kelis: African-American, Chinese and Puerto Rican2 of 17
3. Singer and model Cassie: African-America, Mexican and Filipino3 of 17
4. Golf pro Tiger Woods: African-American, Thai and Chinese4 of 17
5. Supermodel Chanel Iman: African-American and Korean5 of 17
6. Singer Ne-Yo: African-American and part Chinese6 of 17
7. Singer Amerie: Half African-American and Half Korean7 of 17
8. Supermodel Naomi Campbell: Jamaican with some Chinese ancestry8 of 17
9. Actor Khalil Kain: African American and Chinese9 of 17
10. Former NFL player and model Will Demps: African-American, Puerto Rican and Half-Korean10 of 17
11. Actor Rae Dawn Chong: African-Canadian, Chinese, Scottish and Irish11 of 17
12. Actress Denyce Lawton: African-American and Korean12 of 17
13. Rapper Sean Paul: Jamaican, Portuguese, Chinese and White13 of 17
14. Lisa Wu: Half African-American and Half Chinese14 of 17
15. Model La’ Shontae Heckard: Half African-American and Half Korean15 of 17
16. Supermodel and designer Kimora Lee Simmons: Half African-American and Half Japanese16 of 17
17. Tessanne Chin is Chinese, Black, English, and Cherokee Indian17 of 17
