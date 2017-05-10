Sports
The Carolina Panthers Sign 3 Tryout Players

Carolina Panthers v Houston Texans

Source: Ronald Martinez / Getty

The Carolina Panthers announced that they have signed linebackers Kyle Kragen and Alex Bazzie and defensive tackle Gabriel Mass on Saturday from a group of 35 hopefuls who worked out with Carolina’s rookie class Friday and Saturday at Bank of America Stadium.

Kragen is the son of retired Panther defensive lineman, Greg Kragen who was on the original Carolina Panthers team in 1995.

The real question is…will these new recruits help the Panther go back to the Super Bowl? Hummmm….


