National
Home > National

Video Of Little Black Girl Insulting “Trump” Goes Viral

Karen Clark
Leave a comment
US-POLITICS-TRUMP-EASTER EGG ROLL

Source: SAUL LOEB / Getty

Before you watch this video, be aware that she is not talking to the President. However, that fact didn’t stop this video from going viral.

The clip is from The President Show, which can be seen on Comedy Central.

 

 

Guess These Celebrity Feet!

38 photos Launch gallery

Guess These Celebrity Feet!

Continue reading Guess These Celebrity Feet!

Guess These Celebrity Feet!

 

Karen Clark head shot

Source: In His Image Photography / In His Image Photography

Follow Karen Clark on Social Media

Facebook: The Karen Clark

Instagram: @TheKarenClark

Twitter/Snapchat: @The_KarenClark

Donald Trump , The President Show

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
US-POLITICS-TRUMP-EASTER EGG ROLL
Video Of Little Black Girl Insulting “Trump” Goes Viral
 36 mins ago
05.08.17
New Music: En Vogue – “I’m Good” Hot…
 2 hours ago
05.08.17
VH1's 2nd Annual 'Dear Mama: An Event To Honor Moms' - Arrivals
VH1’s 2nd Annual ‘Dear Mama: An Event To…
 5 hours ago
05.08.17
‘RHOAS9’ Reunion Part 4 Recap: Shady Phaedra Gets…
 15 hours ago
05.08.17
Nicki Minaj Offers To Help Fans Pay Their…
 17 hours ago
05.08.17
Danielle Brooks On Plus-Sized Modeling: ‘My Thing Is…
 18 hours ago
05.08.17
Ciara Shares New Family Photo After Giving Birth…
 23 hours ago
05.08.17
Mimi Faust Files Restraining Order Against Joseline Hernandez
 24 hours ago
05.08.17
Funkmaster Flex Declares Tupac Is To Blame For…
 1 day ago
05.08.17
‘Tea Talk’ At BFF: Terry Crews Talks Diversity…
 1 day ago
05.08.17
BFF Day 3: Terry Crews Talks Female Empowerment…
 1 day ago
05.08.17
‘She’s My Becky With The Good Hair’
 2 days ago
05.08.17
Angela Rye Goes Off On Tomi Lahren Over…
 2 days ago
05.08.17
‘Tea Talk’ At BFF: Aisha Tyler On Making…
 2 days ago
05.08.17
Photos