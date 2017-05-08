Entertainment News
New Music: En Vogue – "I'm Good" Hot or Not?

Jodi Berry
Education Through Music-Los Angeles' 10th Anniversary Benefit Gala - Arrivals

Source: Gabriel Olsen / Getty

Iconic 90’s R&B singers En Vogue are back and they’re letting us know that they’re better than ever with a new soulful single,”I’m Good,” produced by fellow music legend, Raphael Saadiq. The lineup now includes of Terry Ellis, Cindy Herron, and Rhona Bennett.

Check out the Divas as they harmonize with a positive message of self-love and acceptance. “I’m Good” is off their upcoming album, Electric Cafe due later this summer. Your thoughts Hot or Not?

“I’m good / Feeling myself and I’m flirting with my reflect / I’m good / Lovin’ every inch of my perfect imperfections / I’m good.”

Envogue recently sang of medly of hits on GMA and talked about their new music.


courtesy ABC GMA

Photos