Trump White House Fires First Black Female Chief Usher

The White House has handed its chief usher, Angella Reid, her walking papers.

According to The Washington Post, the White House residence staff found out that Angella has been fired this morning.

As chief usher, it was Angella’s job to be the general manager of the White House residence. Specifically, she would direct staffers such as butlers, maids, chefs, florists, and electricians. She was also responsible for other administrative and financial duties in running the residence.

Angella’s hiring was historical in that she was the first woman to hold the position. She was also just the second Black chief usher at The White House, who she took for in 2011.

Being the chief usher is usually a pretty secure job as most have stayed through different administrations and changing of the guard. As such, it seems odd that Angella would be out as the Trump administration comes in. It’s unclear why Angella was fired, and The White House hasn’t said anything about her dismissal.

In the only comment offered thus far, a White House official told The Post, “We are very grateful for her service and wish her the very best.”

However, without any further information, Angella’s sudden firing is an incredibly suspicious move.

“If there is a very compelling reason for the dismissal, the White House needs to tell the public,” presidential historian Douglas Brinkley told The Post. “Otherwise it comes off as cruel.”

