Edward Crawford: Ferguson Protester Captured In Iconic Image, Found Dead From Gunshot Wound

Edward Crawford, a memorable Ferguson protester captured in one of the uprising’s most powerful images, was found dead from a gunshot wound, the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports.

Edward Crawford is dead. Found in his car shot to death. He is #Ferguson's hero. For those of us tear-gassed, he was our local champion. RIP pic.twitter.com/RHtBEB174G — MariaChappelleNadal (@MariaChappelleN) May 5, 2017

Crawford’s father, Edward Sr., confirmed his son’s death after he and his son’s mother identified Crawford’s body. According to the outlet, Crawford Sr. was in tears as he spoke about his son.

A detective confirmed the Hyde Park shooting in the 1400 block of Salisbury Street. Authorities report Crawford was in the car with two women, when the gun went off. According to the women who spoke with police, Crawford mentioned being depressed and started searching for something. They claim he then shot himself.

Edward Sr., says he believes his son’s death was accidental and not intentional. “I don’t believe it was a suicide,” he said. He mentioned he was still waiting for further information from investigators. “They’re being hush-hush,” Crawford said.

While police say it was self-inflicted, they say that doesn’t conclude if the victim shot himself on purpose or if the gun discharged accidentally. The case is being handled by district detectives, not homicide investigators.

Edward Crawford, Jr., 27, was the father of four children, and was training for a job at a Schnucks warehouse. Crawford is the second Ferguson protestor found dead within the past year. In September Darren Seals‘ body was discovered in a torched car. Police are still investigating the details surrounding what led to Seals’ death.

Social media shared memories of Crawford after news of his death spread and also questioned the investigation.

Will never forget Ed 'Skeeda' Crawford coming to my aid in #Ferguson after getting pepper sprayed after the anniv of #MikeBrown's death. — Robert Cohen (@kodacohen) May 5, 2017

RIP. This is incredibly sad. And very disturbing in that he is not the only Ferguson protester to be found shot to death in his car. https://t.co/aGqwoDd10M — Sarah Kendzior (@sarahkendzior) May 5, 2017

