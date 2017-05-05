Edward Crawford: Ferguson Protester Captured In Iconic Image, Found Dead From Gunshot Wound

Edward Crawford, a memorable Ferguson protester captured in one of the uprising’s most powerful images, was found dead from a gunshot wound, the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports.
Crawford’s father, Edward Sr., confirmed his son’s death after he and his son’s mother identified Crawford’s body. According to the outlet, Crawford Sr. was in tears as he spoke about his son.
A detective confirmed the Hyde Park shooting in the 1400 block of Salisbury Street. Authorities report Crawford was in the car with two women, when the gun went off. According to the women who spoke with police, Crawford mentioned being depressed and started searching for something. They claim he then shot himself.
Edward Sr., says he believes his son’s death was accidental and not intentional. “I don’t believe it was a suicide,” he said. He mentioned he was still waiting for further information from investigators. “They’re being hush-hush,” Crawford said.
While police say it was self-inflicted, they say that doesn’t conclude if the victim shot himself on purpose or if the gun discharged accidentally. The case is being handled by district detectives, not homicide investigators.
Edward Crawford, Jr., 27, was the father of four children, and was training for a job at a Schnucks warehouse. Crawford is the second Ferguson protestor found dead within the past year. In September Darren Seals‘ body was discovered in a torched car. Police are still investigating the details surrounding what led to Seals’ death.
Social media shared memories of Crawford after news of his death spread and also questioned the investigation.
SOURCE: St. Louis Post-Dispatch
14 photos Launch gallery
1. 2014: Michael Brown’s lifeless body was left in the streets of Ferguson for more than four hours after he was killed by Officer Darren Wilson on August 9.
Source:Getty
1 of 14
2. 2015: Tyrone Harris, 18, was shot in Ferguson Sunday night by police for allegedly attacking them with a firearm. He remains in critical condition and is facing four charges of first-degree assault on law enforcement, five counts of armed criminal action, and one count of discharging a firearm at a motor vehicle.
Source:Getty
2 of 14
3. 2014: Unrest in Ferguson plagued the city after police officers clashed with protesters.
Source:Getty
3 of 14
4. 2015: Police stand to maintain the crowd after shots rang out on the anniversary of Mike Brown’s death.
Source:Getty
4 of 14
5. 2014: An unarmed protester was approached by police during protests in Ferguson. The image became one of the most memorable of the city’s uprising.
Source:Getty
5 of 14
6. 2015: A woman stands before police with her hands up in the air.
Source:Getty
6 of 14
7. 2014: After the shooting of Mike Brown and the death of Eric Garner, unrest continued to rise in Ferguson. After it was determined that Darren Wilson would not be indicted in the fatal shooting of the teen, protesters took to the streets.
Source:Getty
7 of 14
8. 2015: Since the death of Brown, over 100 men, women, and children of color have been killed by police. Worldwide protests have continued advocating for better training for police officers.
Source:Getty
8 of 14
9. 2014: A woman hit with pepper spray is doused with milk. Ferguson police issued curfews for protesters after incidents of arson and looting occurred during peaceful protests in the city.
Source:Getty
9 of 14
10. 2015: A year later, protesters say they too were hit with tear gas while protesting in the streets.
Source:Getty
10 of 14
11. 2014: The National Guard was called into Ferguson to “control” protests.
Source:Getty
11 of 14
12. 2015: A teen is caught in the crossfire during a shooting that took place in Ferguson on the anniversary of Mike Brown’s death.
Source:Getty
12 of 14
13. 2014: Army tanks filled the streets of Ferguson after protests turned violent in the city.
Source:Getty
13 of 14
14. 2015: St. Louis police with army gear arrive in Ferguson Sunday night.
Source:Getty
14 of 14