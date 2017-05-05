Lifestyle
Edward Crawford: Ferguson Protester Captured In Iconic Image, Found Dead From Gunshot Wound

Authorities claim the 27-year-old activist shot himself, but Crawford's family does not believe he committed suicide.

Edward Crawford, a memorable Ferguson protester captured in one of the uprising’s most powerful images, was found dead from a gunshot wound, the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports.

Crawford’s father, Edward Sr., confirmed his son’s death after he and his son’s mother identified Crawford’s body. According to the outlet, Crawford Sr. was in tears as he spoke about his son.

A detective confirmed the Hyde Park shooting in the 1400 block of Salisbury Street. Authorities report Crawford was in the car with two women, when the gun went off. According to the women who spoke with police, Crawford mentioned being depressed and started searching for something. They claim he then shot himself.

Edward Sr., says he believes his son’s death was accidental and not intentional. “I don’t believe it was a suicide,”  he said. He mentioned he was still waiting for further information from investigators. “They’re being hush-hush,” Crawford said.

While police say it was self-inflicted, they say that doesn’t conclude if the victim shot himself on purpose or if the gun discharged accidentally. The case is being handled by district detectives, not homicide investigators.

Edward Crawford, Jr., 27, was the father of four children, and was training for a job at a Schnucks warehouse. Crawford is the second Ferguson protestor found dead within the past year. In September Darren Seals‘ body was discovered in a torched car. Police are still investigating the details surrounding what led to Seals’ death.

Social media shared memories of Crawford after news of his death spread and also questioned the investigation.

SOURCE: St. Louis Post-Dispatch

Photos