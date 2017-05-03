Local
Home > Local

Looks Like Multiple Employees Did Not Sing “F*** Tha Police” To Raleigh Officers In Restaurant

Karen Clark
Leave a comment
3 dead in Fresno shooting spree; suspect arrested, linked to Motel 6 slaying

Source: Fresno Bee / Getty

Earlier this week, there were reports that employees at a local Smithfield’s Chicken ‘N Bar-B-Q were singing the NWA song F*** Tha Police at officers dining in the restaurant.

The Raleigh Police Protective Association posted about the incident on Facebook. The post stated that police officers were disrespected at the restaurant when employees sang the song in there direction. The post received more than 400,000 and prompted an investigation by the police department and by Smithfield’s, according to WNCN.

At a press conference today, the restaurant’s attorney stated that one employee mouthed the words at the police officers from 25 feet away. The song was never sung aloud and no other employees were involved. The incident didn’t draw the attention of anyone else in the restaurant.

The employee no longer works for the restaurant.

The Raleigh police chief released a statement that says there was no singing and that, “Ultimately, the Raleigh Police Department, Smithfield’s Chicken ‘N Bar-B-Q and our whole community were victims of misinformation and misunderstanding causing the original reporting of the story to be wrong.”

 

Major Slay: Every Gorgeous Look From The Red Carpet At The 2017 Met Gala

29 photos Launch gallery

Major Slay: Every Gorgeous Look From The Red Carpet At The 2017 Met Gala

Continue reading Looks Like Multiple Employees Did Not Sing “F*** Tha Police” To Raleigh Officers In Restaurant

Major Slay: Every Gorgeous Look From The Red Carpet At The 2017 Met Gala

 

Karen Clark head shot

Source: In His Image Photography / In His Image Photography

Follow Karen Clark on Social Media

Facebook: The Karen Clark

Instagram: @TheKarenClark

Twitter/Snapchat: @The_KarenClark

NWA , police , raleigh , Smithfield's Chicken 'N Bar-B-Q

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Leela James Shares New Music: “Hard For Me”
 46 mins ago
05.03.17
Tea Talk Episode 9: Peter Thomas’ Drunk Shenanigans,…
 18 hours ago
05.03.17
Colin Kaepernick Pays It Forward By Donating Suits…
 23 hours ago
05.02.17
The Gabby Douglas ‘Shero’ Barbie Is Here &…
 23 hours ago
05.03.17
This High School Senior Didn’t Have A Date…
 24 hours ago
05.03.17
Dubai World Cup
Janet Jackson Posts Video Message About Baby, Divorce…
 1 day ago
05.03.17
Rihanna Has The Look On The Red Carpet Look
 1 day ago
05.02.17
Bronzeville
Don’t Miss The Latest Episode Of Bronzeville!
 1 day ago
05.02.17
#ISaidWhatISaid: NeNe Leakes Drags Porsha Williams And Phaedra Parks
 2 days ago
05.02.17
‘LHHATLS6’ Recap: Joseline’s Birthing Special Tones Down The Drama
 2 days ago
05.02.17
Prince’s Estate Wants To Create A Reality Show
 2 days ago
05.02.17
San Diego Man Goes On Shooting Rampage After…
 2 days ago
05.02.17
Jesse Williams & Aryn Drake-Lee Are Co-Parenting
 2 days ago
05.02.17
Mama Tina’s Inaugural #WearableArtGala Brings Out The Best…
 2 days ago
05.02.17
Photos