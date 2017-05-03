Looks Like Multiple Employees Did Not Sing “F*** Tha Police” To Raleigh Officers In Restaurant

Earlier this week, there were reports that employees at a local Smithfield’s Chicken ‘N Bar-B-Q were singing the NWA song F*** Tha Police at officers dining in the restaurant.

The Raleigh Police Protective Association posted about the incident on Facebook. The post stated that police officers were disrespected at the restaurant when employees sang the song in there direction. The post received more than 400,000 and prompted an investigation by the police department and by Smithfield’s, according to WNCN.

At a press conference today, the restaurant’s attorney stated that one employee mouthed the words at the police officers from 25 feet away. The song was never sung aloud and no other employees were involved. The incident didn’t draw the attention of anyone else in the restaurant.

The employee no longer works for the restaurant.

The Raleigh police chief released a statement that says there was no singing and that, “Ultimately, the Raleigh Police Department, Smithfield’s Chicken ‘N Bar-B-Q and our whole community were victims of misinformation and misunderstanding causing the original reporting of the story to be wrong.”

Statement from Raleigh Police Chief Cassandra Deck-Brown about the "misinformation and miscommunication" involved in @scnbnc incident. @WNCN pic.twitter.com/CPrxxIsQGZ — Robert Richardson (@RobertReport) May 3, 2017

Major Slay: Every Gorgeous Look From The Red Carpet At The 2017 Met Gala 29 photos Launch gallery Major Slay: Every Gorgeous Look From The Red Carpet At The 2017 Met Gala 1. Serena Williams 1 of 29 2. Solange Knowles 2 of 29 3. Nicki Minaj 3 of 29 4. Adriana Lima 4 of 29 5. The Weeknd 5 of 29 6. Zoe Kravitz 6 of 29 7. Wiz Khalifa 7 of 29 8. Kim Kardashian 8 of 29 9. Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez 9 of 29 10. Mindy Kaling 10 of 29 11. Rose Byrne 11 of 29 12. Selena Gomez and The Weeknd 12 of 29 13. Haley Bennett 13 of 29 14. Halle Berry 14 of 29 15. Sasha Lane 15 of 29 16. Carla Sozzani 16 of 29 17. Cassie and Sean “Puff Daddy” Combs 17 of 29 18. Zendaya Source:Instagram 18 of 29 19. Rihanna Source:Instagram 19 of 29 20. Janelle Monae Source:Instagram 20 of 29 21. Madonna Source:Instagram 21 of 29 22. Migos Source:Instagram 22 of 29 23. Priyanka Chopra Source:Instagram 23 of 29 24. Future and Jourdan Dunn Source:Instagram 24 of 29 25. Kendall Jenner Source:Instagram 25 of 29 26. Rita Ora Source:Instagram 26 of 29 27. Lil Yatchy Source:Instagram 27 of 29 28. Joan Smalls 28 of 29 29. Kerry Washington 29 of 29 Skip ad Continue reading Looks Like Multiple Employees Did Not Sing “F*** Tha Police” To Raleigh Officers In Restaurant Major Slay: Every Gorgeous Look From The Red Carpet At The 2017 Met Gala

Follow Karen Clark on Social Media

Facebook: The Karen Clark

Instagram: @TheKarenClark

Twitter/Snapchat: @The_KarenClark