Looks Like Multiple Employees Did Not Sing “F*** Tha Police” To Raleigh Officers In Restaurant

Earlier this week, there were reports that employees at a local Smithfield’s Chicken ‘N Bar-B-Q were singing the NWA song F*** Tha Police at officers dining in the restaurant.
The Raleigh Police Protective Association posted about the incident on Facebook. The post stated that police officers were disrespected at the restaurant when employees sang the song in there direction. The post received more than 400,000 and prompted an investigation by the police department and by Smithfield’s, according to WNCN.
At a press conference today, the restaurant’s attorney stated that one employee mouthed the words at the police officers from 25 feet away. The song was never sung aloud and no other employees were involved. The incident didn’t draw the attention of anyone else in the restaurant.
The employee no longer works for the restaurant.
The Raleigh police chief released a statement that says there was no singing and that, “Ultimately, the Raleigh Police Department, Smithfield’s Chicken ‘N Bar-B-Q and our whole community were victims of misinformation and misunderstanding causing the original reporting of the story to be wrong.”
