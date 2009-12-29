5 Ways To Save Money In The New Year

Being able to successfully save money is one of the most important things that you can do in order to prepare for your financial future. Here are some tips to help you preserve more of your paycheck from goodhousekeeping.com:

1. Visit grocery stores’ websites to find valuable savings coupons that you can print and take with you when you go shopping. When it’s not prohibited, combine coupons issued by the store and those offered by the manufacturer for the same item.

2. Take advantage of savings programs from drugstore and discount chains. When you combine drugstores’ automatic-rebate programs with their coupons and sales, you can occasionally wind up getting certain items for free. In some cases, you can even receive money back! For the latest national-drugstore bargains, visit couponmom.com.

3. Sign up for free samples of health and beauty products online. You can order them at sites such as freeflys.com, mysavings.com, startsampling.com, and Wal-Mart’s instoresnow.walmart.com. You may need to answer a few questions, but you generally won’t have to pay for shipping. And at these sites, you won’t be put on spam lists.

4. Sign up for store loyalty cards. You’ll get generous coupons for products that you tend to buy regularly.

5. Ask how a particular promotion works. For example, a “10 for $10″ sale may not require that you purchase 10 items; you might be able to buy only what you need and still get the reduced price. (Use a coupon, and you just might end up paying nothing.)

via:hellobeautiful

