North Carolina Cop Cleared In Keith Lamont Scott Fatal Shooting; DA Claims Gun, Not Book, Recovered At Scene

ACharlotte-Mecklenburg Police Officer has been cleared in the shooting death of Keith Lamont Scott, whose death touched off fiery protests amid claims by his family that the Black father was unarmed and sitting in his car reading a book when he was shot.
His wife, Rakeyia Scott, released what appeared to be damning video of the September shooting as she witnessed the incident while pleading with officers not to shoot her husband.
But Mecklenburg County District Attorney Andrew Murray said Wednesday during a televised news conference broadcast by CNN that Officer Brentley Vinson acted lawfully when he shot Scott, 43. Vinson is also Black.
“It is my opinion that Officer Vinson acted lawfully when he shot Mr. Scott,” Murray said during the conference that lasted for more than 30 minutes. “He acted lawfully.”
From The Charlotte Observer:
Murray said that evidence in the case shows that Scott stepped out of his SUV with a gun in his hand and ignored at least 10 commands from the five officers on the scene to drop it.
Murray said that Scott obtained the gun – which had been stolen in Gaston County – 18 days before the confrontation. One bullet was found in the chamber of the gun, the safety was off and Murray said Scott’s DNA was found on the grip and ammunition slide.
Murray said that speculation in the community that Scott was unarmed – initial reports from a family member on Facebook said he was holding a book – were untrue.
