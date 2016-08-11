CLOSE
Rihanna Joins Cast Of “Ocean’s Eleven” Spinoff

Riri is making quite a name for herself in Hollywood these days.

Hit records, fashion endorsements and being one of the biggest artists in the world is apparently not enough to satisfy bombshell Rihanna, as she continues to fill her already-crowded resume with acting jobs. The latest role Riri has landed is in the all-female spinoff of the popular 2001 film Ocean’s Eleven, which starred George Clooney, Brad Pitt and Matt Damon.

Having just booked the highly-coveted and important role of Marion Crane on the final season of A&E’s Psycho prequel series Bates Motel, it has just been announced that Rihanna will join the cast of the upcoming Ocean’s Eleven spinoff, Ocean’s Ocho. The Hollywood Reporter has the exclusive details surrounding the film and what audiences can expect.

 

Their report states:

 

Warner Bros is moving forward with its all-female spinoff of “Ocean’s Eleven,” this time dubbed “Ocean’s Ocho,” and has filled seven of the eight titular spots, The Hollywood Reporter has confirmed. Sandra Bullock and Cate Blanchett — both of whom have been long rumored to star in the movie — will head up the cast of the Gary Ross-helmed heist film that is scheduled to begin production in October in New York.

 

Like the “Ocean’s Eleven” films, the rest of the ensemble is stacked with major stars, including Anne Hathaway and Helena Bonham Carter. Mindy Kaling also is joining the cast, with music stars Rihanna (“Battleship”) and Awkwafina (“Neighbors 2”) rounding out the group.“Ocean’s Eleven” director Steven Soderbergh, who is based in New York and is expected to be deeply involved with the spinoff.

 

All three Ocean’s films were hilarious and very well-done, so it could either be a smart move to spin them off with female characters or a risky move to do so, as seen with the recent Ghostbusters reboot which was met with harsh criticism and controversy. Either way, congratulations to Rihanna in her quest to make a dent in Hollywood!

 

