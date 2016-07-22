Poll: What Do You Think About The NBA Pulling The All-Star Game From Charlotte?

In case you missed it, the NBA pulled the NBA All-Star Game from Charlotte yesterday because of House Bill 2, known as the controversial bathroom bill.
Yesterday, the league said:
“While we recognize that the NBA cannot choose the law in every city, state, and country in which we do business, we do not believe we can successfully host our All-Star festivities in Charlotte in the climate created by HB2.”
The North Carolina bill requires that transgender people use the public bathrooms that correspond with the sex designated on their birth certificate.
Reaction on social media was swift.
